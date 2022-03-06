How Leddie Brown Tested at the NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over a month away and West Virginia running back Leddie Brown has some work to do in order to hear his name called on draft weekend. After this week's performance at the NFL Combine, Brown is currently projected to go undrafted and potentially be a practice squad player.

Brown ran a 4.73 40-yard dash on both of his attempts, but it was corrected to 4.64. Unfortunately, that stills pegs him 26th out of the 27 running backs that ran the 40. Brown also finished near the bottom in the vertical jump (30") and broad jump (118"). He did not participate in the bench press or the three-cone drill.

According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, Brown may not be drafted.

"Cloud of dust" running back with good size and effort. Missing the creativity to become a problem for run defenses as a pro. Brown will hit the hole with good decisiveness and forward lean but doesn't have the vision to alter pathways when needed and make the most out of run lanes. He's tough and proven as a volume runner with pass-catching ability, but he's neither explosive or dynamic as a runner and is a likely late-round option who will rely on his no-nonsense approach to compete for a back-end roster spot.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.