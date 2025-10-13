How Many Games Will WVU Win the Rest of the Way? Fans Just Made Their Picks
It's been a season full of disappointment for West Virginia, and thanks to the remaining schedule, the Mountaineers could be in for a long back half of the season with matchups against four Big 12 title contenders.
During the bye week, I asked WVU fans on X how many more wins they see the Mountaineers getting this season.
Poll results + my thoughts
Zero wins - 19.4%: Look, I get it. The way this team has played, it's easy to just assume they won't find another win the rest of the season, but they'll have their opportunities, beginning this week against UCF. Colorado and Houston are also winnable games, and who knows about Arizona State? If Sam Leavitt's injury becomes a long-term deal, the Sun Devils could be in trouble. I'd be shocked if WVU went 2-10.
One win - 27.5%: I could see this happening. If the offensive line play continues to be abysmal and the quarterback production remains inconsistent, it's hard to envision picking up two wins. Still, I see them getting one.
Two wins - 42.2%: I agree with those of you who called for two wins. I don't want to get into my pick for this week's game vs. UCF just yet, but I'll just say I like their chances. If they can snag this one, they'll have five more shots at getting one more win to hit this number.
Three+ wins - 10.9%: Yeah, I figured this would be the lowest vote-getter, but honestly... I'm surprised it generated 10% of the vote. I assumed this would be 5% or lower, so perhaps there are a few more optimistic about the second half of the season than I would have guessed. Finding three or more wins is going to be challenging, especially since they'll likely be the underdog in five of the remaining matchups. Zero wiggle room.
West Virginia's remaining schedule in 2025
10/18 at UCF
10/25 vs. TCU
11/1 at Houston
11/8 vs. Colorado
11/15 at Arizona State
11/29 vs. Texas Tech
