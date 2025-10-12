New Big 12 Power Rankings Features a Bunch of Movement Following a Wild Week 7
The fourth full weekend of league play is in the books. Each Sunday, we'll update our Big 12 power rankings throughout the season. Here's how I see things through Week 7. If the ranking changed from last week, you'll see last week's ranking listed in parentheses.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The quarterback situation in Stillwater is bad. Like, real bad. Sam Jackson went from quarterback to wide receiver, back to quarterback, and started there against Houston, going just 7/16. Oh boy.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
BYE WEEK (good for the eyes of WVU fans)
14. UCF Knights (13)
UCF out-gained Cincinnati by 107 yards and essentially doubled the Bearcats up in time of possession, but lost 20-11. Offense just couldn't finish drives.
13. Colorado Buffaloes (14)
I don't want to go as far as saying I called the Buffs' upset of Iowa State, but I had that feeling. Iowa State has traveled to each end of the country in consecutive weeks, and after a disappointing outing vs. Cincinnati, this was the hangover effect.
12. Arizona Wildcats (10)
The Cats put up a fight against BYU, taking them to overtime. I didn't plan on dropping them, but had to with K-State winning.
11. Houston Cougars
A win over Oklahoma State doesn't move the needle. That said, a 5-1 start is something I didn't see coming.
10. Kansas State Wildcats (12)
Don't look now, but K-State has won two of its last three, with its only loss coming by one to Baylor. Perhaps the Wildcats are figuring some things out. Beating TCU by two scores was not on my bingo card.
9. Baylor Bears
BYE WEEK
8. Kansas Jayhawks
Giving up 372 yards and 9.3 yards per carry is alarming to say the least. Yikes! However, no shame in losing to Texas Tech.
7. Iowa State Cyclones (6)
The Cyclones couldn't afford to lose to Colorado with BYU, Arizona State, and TCU waiting for them. This season could get away from them in a hurry if they're not careful.
6. Arizona State Sun Devils (2)
Without Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils never stood a chance against Utah. If Jeff Sims has to start one more game, you might as well forget about the Big 12 title game.
5. TCU Horned Frogs (3)
With some of the other top teams losing, I couldn't drop TCU that far. My big concern with them is the ability to run the football. If they just get a little more production from the run game, it'll really open up this offense.
4. Cincinnati Bearcats (5)
It wasn't pretty, but Scott Satterfield couldn't care less how the wins come. How about the Bearcats at a sneaky 5-1?
3. BYU Cougars (7)
I had my doubts about BYU this season, especially with a true freshman starting at quarterback, but they continue to prove me wrong each week.
2. Utah Utes (4)
The Utes took care of business against a shorthanded Arizona State squad, bumping them up to the number two spot in this week's rankings.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Another dominating win for Texas Tech. Should we just give them the trophy already?
