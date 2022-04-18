How Much Better is West Virginia with JT Daniels?

Austin Kendall, Jack Allison (briefly), and Jarret Doege. Those are the quarterbacks that Neal Brown has had since coming to West Virginia and over the course of three years, the production at the position has been underwhelming to put it nicely.

That trend could be nixed with the addition of former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels who announced his transfer to the program last week. Daniels, a former five-star quarterback, has a lot of experience playing in big games and on big stages having played for both USC and Georgia. Although he was sidelined for much of the 2021 season with a lat and oblique injury, Daniels was a part of Georgia's national championship team and bringing that winning attitude to a program that desperately needs a shot in the arm is just what the doctor ordered.

Through the first three years of the Neal Brown era, there hasn't been much to be excited about. The team has made a bowl game two years in a row after a 5-7 season in 2019, but they have yet to win more than six games in a single season.

Can Daniels change the narrative and the direction of the program?

Yes, without a doubt. The previous relationship that he has with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell should make for a smooth transition into the offense. Now that he is at a place where his job is secure, it should show on the field where his confidence will be at an all-time high. This is Daniels' team and it will remain that way until he decides to leave for the NFL whether that be after the 2022 season or in 2023 should he take advantage of the free year of eligibility.

The strength of this team lies up front with the offensive line. All five starters from last year's unit return with two All-Americans on it in left tackle Wyatt Milum and center Zach Frazier. This group has played together for a while now and should take a major step forward this fall.

At running back, the Mountaineers lose Leddie Brown but it seems as if Tony Mathis Jr. is ready to take over as "the guy" and will be backed up by Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon. Then at receiver, Daniels has seniors Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James and rising star Kaden Prather to work with. This offense, although it has not produced in previous years, is built to do more than just reach a bowl game in 2022.

Defensively, Jordan Lesley is inching closer and closer to getting that side of the ball to a point to where you really don't have to worry about. He has suffered a number of transfers over the past two offseasons and has repeatedly found in-house solutions. With a few expected outside additions via the portal over the next few months, the Mountaineer defense should be one of the better units in the Big 12 once again.

So, this begs the question, how much better is WVU with Daniels?

Honestly, I can see them battling for a top four spot in the Big 12, possibly more. Even with the familiarity of Harrell's offense, it's going to take time for this marriage to hit its peak which may not happen until 2023.

Not to mention, the schedule is very challenging. They have non-conference games at Pitt and Virginia Tech and have conference road games at Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State. It's early but I have WVU sitting between 7-9 wins. Had the Mountaineers had to roll with Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, or Nicco Marchiol, they would have won 4-6 games, so it's certainly an improvement.

