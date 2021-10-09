How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Baylor

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Bears.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to snap a two-game losing skid and pick up their first win in Big 12 Conference play before heading into the bye week. WVU fell behind 17-0 to Texas Tech last week largely due to a lethargic effort in the first half. Neal Brown was visibly upset in the postgame press conference which carried over to his weekly presser on Tuesday. Many expect the Mountaineers to perform much better today in Waco.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) vs Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1)

Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.