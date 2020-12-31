How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Army

We are just hours away from West Virginia and Army kicking off the 62nd edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Mountaineers are making their first bowl appearance since 2018 and their first under head coach Neal Brown. Brown has a 3-0 career record in bowl games, all of which came during his time at Troy. The Black Knights will also be making their first bowl appearance since 2018 and are a perfect 3-0 in bowls under current head coach Jeff Monken.

The triple-option attack should give West Virginia's defense some issues but it'll be their execution on the offensive side of the ball that will determine the outcome of the game. Army will hold onto the football and milk clock, so the Mountaineers must make every snap and every possession count.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (5-4) vs Army (9-2)

Where: Liberty Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN

Tipoff: Approx. 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

