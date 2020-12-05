SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be in search of their sixth win of the 2020 season when they kickoff vs the ninth ranked Iowa State Cyclones this evening. Although West Virginia holds the series edge 5-3, the Cyclones have won the previous two meetings against the Mountaineers.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information. 

West Virginia (5-3, 4-3) at No. 9 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1)

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Kickoff: Approx. 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: No. 9 Iowa State

Everything you need to know ahead of today's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

College GameDay Makes Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

Is there any love for the Mountaineers?

Schuyler Callihan

The Day After: WVU Proved They Belong in the Final Four Conversation

The Mountaineers were impressive in their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Schuyler Callihan

by

Johnwright

Taking a Look at an Old Familiar Foe, the Georgetown Hoyas

West Virginia meets Georgetown in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Is Throwing At The Dirt

The Mountaineers need to improve their ball movement

Lauren Withrow

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset of No. 9 Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Bob Huggins December 4th Press Conference

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the Mountaineers' upcoming game vs the Hoyas

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Previews Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown breaks down the Iowa State Cyclones

Christopher Hall

Players to Watch: Iowa State Defense

Taking a look inside at the Cyclones' best defenders

Schuyler Callihan