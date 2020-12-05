How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be in search of their sixth win of the 2020 season when they kickoff vs the ninth ranked Iowa State Cyclones this evening. Although West Virginia holds the series edge 5-3, the Cyclones have won the previous two meetings against the Mountaineers.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (5-3, 4-3) at No. 9 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1)

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Kickoff: Approx. 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

