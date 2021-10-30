Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

    Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cyclones.
    Author:

    For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

    West Virginia (3-4) at TCU (5-2)

    Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

    Kickoff: Approx. 7:30 p.m.

    TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

    LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

