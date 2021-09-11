How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Long Island
West Virginia is over last week's season-opening loss to Maryland and is looking to put on a show today against FCS opponent, Long Island. The Mountaineers have never lost to an FCS school and are 2-0 under Neal Brown against FCS level opponents.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia (0-1) vs Long Island (0-1)
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)
Tipoff: Approx. 5:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, and @WVHallbilly on Twitter
