How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Long Island

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Sharks.

West Virginia is over last week's season-opening loss to Maryland and is looking to put on a show today against FCS opponent, Long Island. The Mountaineers have never lost to an FCS school and are 2-0 under Neal Brown against FCS level opponents.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (0-1) vs Long Island (0-1)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Tipoff: Approx. 5:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, and @WVHallbilly on Twitter

