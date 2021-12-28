Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Minnesota
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Golden Gophers.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia (6-6) vs Minnesota (8-4)
Where: Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)
Kickoff: Approx. 10:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
