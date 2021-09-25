How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Sooners.

West Virginia opens up Big 12 Conference play on the road Saturday night against No. 4 Oklahoma. The Mountaineers are 0-25 all-time against top-five opponents on the road but some believe West Virginia could put an end to that streak tonight.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (2-1) vs No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0)

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)

Kickoff: Approx. 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

