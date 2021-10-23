Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Horned Frogs.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia (2-4) at TCU (3-3)
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)
Kickoff: Approx. 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.
