    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

    Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Horned Frogs.
    For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

    West Virginia (2-4) at TCU (3-3)

    Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

    Kickoff: Approx. 7:30 p.m.

    TV: ESPNU

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

    LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

