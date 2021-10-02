October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas Tech

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Red Raiders.
Author:

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) is set to host Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1) for homecoming on Saturday evening as they look to earn their first win in Big 12 Conference play.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) vs Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design (1)
Football

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas Tech

2 minutes ago
IMG_7280
Football

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas Tech

6 minutes ago
Victor Scott
Baseball

West Virginia Holds off Herd in Exhibition Game

11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.36.54 AM
Recruiting

2022 WR Brandon White Announces Commitment

18 hours ago
Untitled design
Recruiting

See Where WVU Sits in the SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

19 hours ago
Nov 9, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) runs after a catch against Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jordyn Brooks (1) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

21 hours ago
USATSI_15109600_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas Tech

22 hours ago
USATSI_16778965_168388579_lowres
Football

Brown: 'There's a Formula to Win Big Here'

22 hours ago