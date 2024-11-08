How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 3-2) are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3, 3-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for Noon EST, and the action will broadcast on FS1.
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Series History
West Virginia leads 17-3-1
When: Saturday, November, 9
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. EST
TV: FS1
Announcers: Chris Myers (PBP), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are tied with Texas A&M as the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-79-4 (.713) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 11-6-1 in games played on Nov. 9, including 6-3 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 against Texas Tech (L 38-17).
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 102-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- West Virginia has reached 100 yards on the ground 42 times in the Neal Brown era.
- Overall, the Mountaineers are 31-11 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 23 of the last 24 games, dating back to 2022.
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 5 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 12 in fewest penalties per game.
- WVU's offense is ranked No. 29 nationally for most possession time in 2024 (31.36).
- West Virginia's rushing attack is ranked No. 23 nationally in most yards per game (202.3).
- The Mountaineers are tied for No. 2 nationally in fourth downs converted (17) in FBS football in 2024. Three of WVU's touchdowns at Arizona came on fourth down.
- WVU’s defense also has recorded multiple sacks in 10 of the last 13 games.
- The Mountaineer defense has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 26 of the last 29 games.
- West Virginia has held 16 of its last 20 opponents to fewer than 300 yards passing.
- The Mountaineer rushing defense is ranked No. 39 nationally, holding its opponents to 121.5 yards per game. WVU has held its opponents to 130 yards rushing or fewer in six of eight games.
- WVU is ranked No. 25 in punt return defense (4.4), No. 26 nationally in kickoff return defense (16.96) and No. 39 in net punting (40.8).
- Jahiem White has 32 missed tackles forced to lead WVU, CJ Donaldson Jr. has 23 and Garrett Greene has 21.
- White is ranked No. 44 nationally for rushing yards per carry (5.8).
- Greene is ranked No. 20 nationally for passing yards per completion (13.66), No. 26 nationally for rushing yards per carry (6.2) and No. 42 nationally for most total offense yards per game (260.4).
- According to PFF College, Wyatt Milum is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, grading out at 92.1%. His 90.1 run-blocking grade is No. 2 and his pass-blocking grade is No. 5. He has played 193 snaps and has not allowed a pressure, a sack or a quarterback hit.
- TJ Jackson II is ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 for most tackles for loss per game (1.4).
- Jackson is ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 for most sacks per game (0.56).
- Michael Hayes II is ranked No. 18 nationally for field goal percentage (.900).