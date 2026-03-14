Massive 6'6" WR Commits to West Virginia, Becomes 2nd Pledge of 2027 Class

On Friday, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their second commitment of the 2027 recruiting class, securing a pledge from consensus three-star wide receiver Roscoe Hayes (6'6", 181 lbs) of Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Westlake is also the alma mater of new WVU pass rusher Harper Holloman, who transferred in from Western Kentucky during the winter.

Hayes picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Kansas State, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami (OH), New Mexico, North Carolina State, Pitt, Southern Miss, UConn, UMass, UNLV, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, and several others.

As a junior this past season, Hayes pulled in 47 receptions for 684 yards and six touchdowns.

The scouting report on Hayes

Not all players who have tremendous size know how to use it, which makes them not as noticeable. Hayes will draw you in when you watch the tape. He uses his big frame to box out defenders, rise above them to snatch balls away from them when there’s an underthrow, and has a massive catch radius. Not a burner by any means, but he is a smooth runner. Many guys his size are slow to roll out of their stance or slow coming out of a break. Hayes operates without clunkiness.

The one part of his game that I'm sure Rich Rodriguez loves is his ability and willingness to block downfield. He delivered a couple of bone-crushing hits in the open field, allowing his teammate to spring free for a huge gain. He plays with max effort, but is one of those guys who just makes everything look effortless because of how good of an athlete he is.

He'll obviously need to bulk up to have a chance to play as a true freshman in 2027, but it may take spending a year with Mike Joseph and the strength staff at WVU to get him in Big 12 game shape.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

WR Roscoe Hayes, DL DaJour Webb.

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