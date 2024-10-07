Mountaineers Now

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers primetime matchup versus the 11th ranked Cyclones

Christopher Hall

WVU vs. Iowa State
WVU vs. Iowa State / WVU vs. Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (5-0, 2-0) in a Saturday night primetime matchup.

West Virgina vs. Iowa State Series Record

WVU leads 6-5

When: Saturday, October 12

Location: Morgantown, WV, Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: 48:00 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Announcers: Tim Brando (PBP), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline)

Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)

WVU Game Notes

- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.

-  The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-77-4 (.718) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

- WVU is 5-8 in games played on Oct. 12, including 3-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2023 at Houston (L 41-39) and the last time at home was in 2019 (L 38-14) vs. Iowa State

- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 101-15 when winning the turnover battle.

- Overall, the Mountaineers are 30-9 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 20 of the last 21 games, dating back to 2022.

- The Mountaineers are No. 13 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 223.0 yards per game.

- WVU is No. 26 nationally in first down offense, having 126 first downs in 2024.

- West Virginia is averaging 33.0 points per game, ranking No. 41 nationally.

- The Mountaineers are averaging 14.25 yards per pass completion, ranking No. 15 nationally.

- West Virginia has converted 75.0% of its fourth down attempts, ranking No. 12 nationally.

- WVU is No. 1 nationally in fourth downs converted (12)

- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 2 nationally in fewest penalties per game (18).

- West Virginia is averaging 17.22 yards for kickoff return defense, ranking No. 39 nationally.

- West Virginia’s 31 points in the first half against OSU is its most in a Big 12 game since 2019.

- West Virginia’s 259 rushing yards in the first half against OSU are the team’s most in a half since it gained 225 against Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.

- West Virginia’s 389 rushing yards at OSU are the team’s most since having 424 against Cincinnati.

- Quarterback Garrett Greene ranks No. 14 nationally in passing yards per completion (14.74).

- Greene ranks No. 35 nationally in yards per pass attempt (8.42).

- Running back Jahiem White ranks No. 28 nationally in rushing yards per carry (6.29) and Greene ranks No. 10 in the Big 12 (5.36).

- Jahiem White forced 11 missed tackles at Oklahoma State, equaling his career best he established against Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.

- WVU had 22 missed tackles forced at OSU and is averaging 12.2 missed tackles, up from 9.1 per game in 2023.

- Running back CJ Donaldson Jr. ranks No. 34 nationally in rushing touchdowns (5) and White is No. 8 in the Big 12 (4).

- Donaldson Jr. ranks No. 30 nationally in total touchdowns (6).

- Receiver Hudson Clement ranks No. 7 in the Big 12 Conference in yards per reception (17.35).

- Defensive lineman TJ Jackson II ranks No. 5 nationally in tackles for loss per game (1.7).

- Jackson II ranks No. 35 nationally in quarterback sacks per game (0.70).

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football