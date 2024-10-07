How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 11 Iowa State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (5-0, 2-0) in a Saturday night primetime matchup.
West Virgina vs. Iowa State Series Record
WVU leads 6-5
When: Saturday, October 12
Location: Morgantown, WV, Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field
Kickoff: 48:00 p.m. EST
TV: Fox
Announcers: Tim Brando (PBP), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-77-4 (.718) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 5-8 in games played on Oct. 12, including 3-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2023 at Houston (L 41-39) and the last time at home was in 2019 (L 38-14) vs. Iowa State
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 101-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- Overall, the Mountaineers are 30-9 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 20 of the last 21 games, dating back to 2022.
- The Mountaineers are No. 13 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 223.0 yards per game.
- WVU is No. 26 nationally in first down offense, having 126 first downs in 2024.
- West Virginia is averaging 33.0 points per game, ranking No. 41 nationally.
- The Mountaineers are averaging 14.25 yards per pass completion, ranking No. 15 nationally.
- West Virginia has converted 75.0% of its fourth down attempts, ranking No. 12 nationally.
- WVU is No. 1 nationally in fourth downs converted (12)
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 2 nationally in fewest penalties per game (18).
- West Virginia is averaging 17.22 yards for kickoff return defense, ranking No. 39 nationally.
- West Virginia’s 31 points in the first half against OSU is its most in a Big 12 game since 2019.
- West Virginia’s 259 rushing yards in the first half against OSU are the team’s most in a half since it gained 225 against Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.
- West Virginia’s 389 rushing yards at OSU are the team’s most since having 424 against Cincinnati.
- Quarterback Garrett Greene ranks No. 14 nationally in passing yards per completion (14.74).
- Greene ranks No. 35 nationally in yards per pass attempt (8.42).
- Running back Jahiem White ranks No. 28 nationally in rushing yards per carry (6.29) and Greene ranks No. 10 in the Big 12 (5.36).
- Jahiem White forced 11 missed tackles at Oklahoma State, equaling his career best he established against Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.
- WVU had 22 missed tackles forced at OSU and is averaging 12.2 missed tackles, up from 9.1 per game in 2023.
- Running back CJ Donaldson Jr. ranks No. 34 nationally in rushing touchdowns (5) and White is No. 8 in the Big 12 (4).
- Donaldson Jr. ranks No. 30 nationally in total touchdowns (6).
- Receiver Hudson Clement ranks No. 7 in the Big 12 Conference in yards per reception (17.35).
- Defensive lineman TJ Jackson II ranks No. 5 nationally in tackles for loss per game (1.7).
- Jackson II ranks No. 35 nationally in quarterback sacks per game (0.70).