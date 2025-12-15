Former West Virginia QB Clint Trickett Lands Assistant Coaching Job in the SEC

The coaching carousel is alive and well, and one big-time hire has already created some movement from the West Virginia coaching tree. According to multiple reports, former Mountaineer quarterback Clint Trickett will be the next quarterbacks coach at Arkansas under first-year head coach Alex Golesh.

The two have no history coaching together, nor have they coached in the same conference at the same time, so this was a little bit of an out-of-the-box hire for the Razorbacks, but Trickett is certainly deserving of the opportunity.

This past season at Jax State, Trickett's offense averaged 419.2 yards per game, which ranked 35th nationally. Despite his background in throwing the football and working with quarterbacks, the Gamecocks were dominant on the ground, averaging an eye-popping 258 yards per game. Only Navy, Utah, and Air Force rushed for more yards per game this season.

Prior to his lone season at Jax State, his other Division I stops include Florida Atlantic, Marshall, and Georgia Southern. Assuming all goes well at Arkansas, there's a good chance that he'll be on some head coaching lists for Group of Five jobs in the next two or three years.

During his time at West Virginia, Trickett threw for 4,890 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, while completing 62% of his pass attempts.

I don't like to speculate, but this move by Clint does make you wonder what the future holds for his father, Rick, who is the offensive line coach at Jax State. One of the reasons he didn't follow Rich Rod to Morgantown was so that he could coach alongside his son. Jack Bicknell Jr. is still under contract at West Virginia, and as of today, there's nothing to report on his status. That said, the offseason is still very young, and changes can be made any day.

Trickett's coaching history

2015-16: East Mississippi C.C., Quarterbacks Coach

2017-19: Florida Atlantic, Tight Ends Coach

2020: Florida Atlantic, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2021: Marshall, Wide Receivers Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

2022-23: Marshall, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2024: Georgia Southern, Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

2025: Jacksonville State, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of WVU Basketball So Far This Season

What Really Happened to WVU's Defense in the Final Minutes of Two Costly Losses

WVU Among 30+ Schools to Express Interest in Division II Defensive Back Standout

MAILBAG: Hodge Criticism, Placing the Blame, Tournament Resume Needs, + More

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Why the Verdict is Still Out on Ross Hodge at WVU