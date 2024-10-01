How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

Mountaineers Now

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 0-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

West Virgina vs. Kansas Series Record

OSU leads 10-5

When: Saturday, September 21

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma, Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Mike Monaco (PBP), Kirk Morrison (analyst) Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)

WVU Game Notes

- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 100-15 when winning the turnover battle.

- Overall, the Mountaineers are 29-9 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

- West Virginia has surpased at least 140 rushing yards in 19 of the last 20 games, dating back to 2022.

- West Virginia is tied for No. 1 nationally in fourth-down conversions (10).

- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 8 nationally for highest fourth-down conversion percentage (.833).

- WVU is ranked No. 4 nationally in fewest penalties (16) and No. 5 for fewest penalities per game (4.0).

- The Mountaineer offense is producing 13.85 yards per passing completion, ranking No. 25

Nationally.

- WVU is ranked No. 37 nationally for most tackles for loss per game (6.8)

- West Virginia is ranked No. 44 nationally for most sacks per game (2.25)

- The Mountaineers have held their opponents to 14.29 yards per kickoff return, ranking No. 16 nationally

- WVU quarterback Garrett Greene is ranked No. 19 nationally in passing yards per completion (14.3)

- Greene is ranked No. 34 nationally in total offense, averaging 277.8 yards per game

- Greene also is ranked No. 47 nationally in yards per pass attempt (8.13)

- Greene is ranked No. 49 nationally in passing yards per game (225.5)

- Greene is ranked No. 8 in the Big 12 for average passing yards per game (225.5)

- Greene is tied for No. 9 in WVU football history with 24 career rushing touchdowns

- Greene is the fourth WVU quarterback in school history to throw for at least 3,500 yards and rush for at least 1,500 yards for his career

- Running back CJ Donaldson Jr. is ranked No. 8 in the Big 12 for rushing yards per carry (5.57) and No. 9 in rushing yards per game (71.0)

- WVU defensive lineman TJ Jackson is ranked No. 1 nationally in tackles for loss (2.1)

- Jackson is ranked No. 16 nationally in sacks per game (0.88)

- WVU linebacker Trey Lathan is ranked No. 29 nationally in tackles for loss (1.4)

- Jackson and Spur Tyrin Bradley are ranked No. 12 nationally in fumbles recovered (1)

- Kicker Michael Hayes II is tied for No. 1 nationally for field goal percentage (1.000)

