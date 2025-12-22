West Virginia Defensive Back Sets Sights on 2026 NFL Draft

West Virginia University cornerback Jordan Scruggs was appealing the NCAA for another year of eligibly earlier this month, but after weighing his options, he announced Sunday night, he announced he will enter his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I give all glory to God for this moment. His grace, protection, and director have carried me through every season of this journey. Without my faith, none of this would be possible,” Scruggs said.

“I want to thank the coaching staff at West Virginia University for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete at this level. Your trust, coaching and commitment to my development have shaped me both on and off the field.

“I am grateful to my coaches at Hutchinson community college for opening the door and helping build the foundation that led me here. Your impact on my career will never be forgotten.

“To my teammate, thank you for the daily competition, the brotherhood, and the standard we held each other to. These memories will stay with me forever.

“To my family, thank you for your unwavering support, sacrifice, and love. You have been my backbone through every high and low.

“With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

All Glory to God pic.twitter.com/9AWZnMlT9G — 𝚂𝙲𝙾𝙾𝚃𝙰 🛴 (@JordyScruggs) December 22, 2025

Scruggs recorded 32 tackles last season, including 0.5 tackles for loss and two pass deflections. His lone interception came in the upset win over then–No. 22 Houston, which he returned 80 yards for a touchdown. He posted a season-high four tackles against both Colorado and Texas Tech.

The South Alabama transfer played a key role in the secondary during the 2024 season, appearing in 12 games with nine starts. He finished as the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 69 total stops, including 33 solo tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Scruggs made his biggest impact at Appalachian State, returning an interception 96 yards for a touchdown. He also added two pass breakups on the season. His top individual performance came against Texas State, where he recorded a season-high 10 tackles, including five solo stops and assisted on a tackle for loss.

In 2023, played 11 games at Hutchinson Community College (KS), totaling 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. He began his collegiate career at Central Missouri in 2022, appearing in 11 games and recording 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups.

Scruggs becomes the second Mountaineer to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, joining receiver Justin Smith-Brown.

