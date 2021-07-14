How to Watch + Stream Big 12 Media Days

Information of how to view this year's Big 12 football media days.

Big 12 media days will begin today and run through tomorrow as head coaches and a few players from each school will be in Dallas, TX to field questions from the media about the upcoming season.

Today, WVU head coach Neal Brown will be taking the podium at roughly 12:35 p.m. EST. Players that will be made available are senior running back Leddie Brown and senior defensive lineman Dante Stills.

Check out how to watch Big 12 media days below along with the entire schedule of the two-day event.

How to watch/stream

ESPNU & Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Wednesday

11:35 - Matt Campbell (Iowa State)

12:05 - Gary Patterson (TCU)

12:35 - Neal Brown (West Virginia)

1:05 - Chris Klieman (Kansas State)

1:35 - Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma)

Thursday

11:35 - Dave Aranda (Baylor)

12:05 - Lance Leipold (Kansas)

12:35 - Matt Wells (Texas Tech)

1:05 - Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)

1:35 - Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

