How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pitt: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
The West Virginia Mountaineers will have to have the memory of a goldfish following the 17-10 loss to Ohio, as they have the Pitt Panthers coming into Morgantown next weekend for the Backyard Brawl. Pitt took care of Central Michigan over the weekend to improve to 2-0.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Pitt (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 13th, 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Series History:
This year will be the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl, a series that Pitt leads 63-41-3. Since 1974, however, WVU has had the upper hand with a 20-19-2 record. They are 17-9-1 since 1988 against Pitt and 8-6 since 2000.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia currently sits as 4.5-point home underdogs fresh off the disappointing loss to Ohio. They are +155 on the money line with Pitt at -188. The over/under is 58.5.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
