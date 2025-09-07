How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pitt: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds

Mountaineers Now

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Cam Vaughn (4) celebrates a first down after a catch during the first quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
The West Virginia Mountaineers will have to have the memory of a goldfish following the 17-10 loss to Ohio, as they have the Pitt Panthers coming into Morgantown next weekend for the Backyard Brawl. Pitt took care of Central Michigan over the weekend to improve to 2-0.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Pitt (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 13th, 3:30 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Series History:

This year will be the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl, a series that Pitt leads 63-41-3. Since 1974, however, WVU has had the upper hand with a 20-19-2 record. They are 17-9-1 since 1988 against Pitt and 8-6 since 2000.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia currently sits as 4.5-point home underdogs fresh off the disappointing loss to Ohio. They are +155 on the money line with Pitt at -188. The over/under is 58.5.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

