West Virginia Drops Final Uniform Reveal of the 2025 Season
It's True Blue weekend, so the West Virginia Mountaineers will be rocking with the glossy blue helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants for Saturday's regular-season finale against No. 5 Texas Tech.
Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 4
Record: 30-9
Total games worn: 39
Win percentage: 77%
Last worn: 2024 vs UCF
This will be the final game for many players, not only in a Mountaineer uniform, but possibly their final game ever. While things didn't go as expected this season, it's one last opportunity for this group to go out and make a statement and possibly ruin Texas Tech's chance to appear in the Big 12 Conference championship game.
West Virginia's senior class
TE Grayson Barnes, TE Jacob Barrick, LB Caden Biser, WR Jarod Bowie, LB Reid Carrico, S Derek Carter Jr., CB Jason Chambers, OL Mickel Clay, CB Michael Coats Jr., OL Ty’Kieast Crawford, RB Tye Edwards, WR Preston Fox, TE Greg Genross, DL Devin Grant, S Justin Harrington, QB Jaylen Henderson, K Kade Hensley, QB Scotty Kean, DL Eddie Kelly Jr., OL Carson Lee, S Darrian Lewis, LB Jon Lewis, OL Kimo Makane’ole, TE Collin McBee, DL Oluwaseyi Omotosho, N/S Fred Perry, WR Logan Ramper, BAN Jimmori Robinson, DL Hammond Russell IV, CB Jordan Scruggs, BAN Braden Siders, WR Justin Smith-Brown, P Oliver Straw, S Kekoura Tarnue, DL Edward Vesterinen, S Jordan Walker, WR Jeff Weimer, LB Chase WIlson, OL Walter Young Bear
The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in the desert and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
