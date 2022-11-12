Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Sooners.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) vs Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

