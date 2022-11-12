How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Sooners.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) vs Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4)
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)
Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.
TV: FS1
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.