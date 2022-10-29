How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-2) vs No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.