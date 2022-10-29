Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Horned Frogs.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-2) vs No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

