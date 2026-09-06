How to Watch WVU vs. UT Martin: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and More

Pretty, ugly, or anything in between, a win is a win. West Virginia picked one of those up over the weekend, holding off Coastal Carolina 31-24, but they have a boatload to work on before they take the field again next Saturday, looking for their first 2-0 start to a season since 2018.

Here is what you need to know for the Mountaineers' Week 2 clash with UT Martin.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1, 0-0 OVC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 12th, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Quick Scout of the Skyhawks

Aug 28, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Martin Skyhawks helmet sits on the side lines prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing to Central Arkansas in Week 1 and dropping out of the FCS Top 25, the Skyhawks made a change at quarterback and seemed to have found something with Tate Surber, who completed 16/23 passes for 222 yards in a 42-7 win over Chicago State. They did what they were supposed to do against an inferior opponent, holding the Cougars to just 38 yards on 27 carries and just 191 yards of total offense. The Skyhawks are 2-29 all-time against FBS teams, beating Memphis in 2012 and Kennesaw State in 2024, which was the Owls' first year as an FBS program.

West Virginia's history vs. FCS opponents (26-0)

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

1978: WVU 14, Richmond 12

1979: WVU 20, Richmond 18

1980: WVU 31, Richmond 28

1982: WVU 43, Richmond 10

2002: WVU 56, Chattanooga 7

2004: WVU 45, James Madison 10

2005: WVU 35, Wofford 7

2008: WVU 48, Villanova 21

2009: WVU 33, Liberty 20

2010: WVU 31, Coastal Carolina 0

2011: WVU 55, Norfolk State 12

2012: WVU 42, James Madison 12

2013: WVU 24, William & Mary 17

2014: WVU 54, Towson 0

2015: WVU 41, Liberty 17

2016: WVU 38, Youngstown State 21

2017: WVU 59, Delaware State 16

2018: WVU 52, Youngstown State 17

2019: WVU 20, James Madison 13

2020: WVU 56, Eastern Kentucky 10

2021: WVU 66, Long Island 0

2022: WVU 65, Towson 7

2023: WVU 56, Duquesne 17

2024: WVU 49, UAlbany 14

2025: WVU 45, Robert Morris 3