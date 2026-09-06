How to Watch WVU vs. UT Martin: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and More
In this story:
Pretty, ugly, or anything in between, a win is a win. West Virginia picked one of those up over the weekend, holding off Coastal Carolina 31-24, but they have a boatload to work on before they take the field again next Saturday, looking for their first 2-0 start to a season since 2018.
Here is what you need to know for the Mountaineers' Week 2 clash with UT Martin.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1, 0-0 OVC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 12th, 1 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Quick Scout of the Skyhawks
After losing to Central Arkansas in Week 1 and dropping out of the FCS Top 25, the Skyhawks made a change at quarterback and seemed to have found something with Tate Surber, who completed 16/23 passes for 222 yards in a 42-7 win over Chicago State. They did what they were supposed to do against an inferior opponent, holding the Cougars to just 38 yards on 27 carries and just 191 yards of total offense. The Skyhawks are 2-29 all-time against FBS teams, beating Memphis in 2012 and Kennesaw State in 2024, which was the Owls' first year as an FBS program.
West Virginia's history vs. FCS opponents (26-0)
1978: WVU 14, Richmond 12
1979: WVU 20, Richmond 18
1980: WVU 31, Richmond 28
1982: WVU 43, Richmond 10
2002: WVU 56, Chattanooga 7
2004: WVU 45, James Madison 10
2005: WVU 35, Wofford 7
2008: WVU 48, Villanova 21
2009: WVU 33, Liberty 20
2010: WVU 31, Coastal Carolina 0
2011: WVU 55, Norfolk State 12
2012: WVU 42, James Madison 12
2013: WVU 24, William & Mary 17
2014: WVU 54, Towson 0
2015: WVU 41, Liberty 17
2016: WVU 38, Youngstown State 21
2017: WVU 59, Delaware State 16
2018: WVU 52, Youngstown State 17
2019: WVU 20, James Madison 13
2020: WVU 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
2021: WVU 66, Long Island 0
2022: WVU 65, Towson 7
2023: WVU 56, Duquesne 17
2024: WVU 49, UAlbany 14
2025: WVU 45, Robert Morris 3
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_