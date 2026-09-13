How to Watch WVU vs. Virginia: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

Two weeks in, the West Virginia Mountaineers remain unbeaten — that marks the first 2-0 start since 2018, and they will look to secure their first 3-0 start in eight years as well when they square off with a ranked Virginia team in Charlotte next weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the Week 3 clash between the Mountaineers and Cavaliers.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Virginia (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 19th, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium (75,525)

TV/Streaming: ACC Network

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Series History: West Virginia trails 10-12-1

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

It's hard to believe that it has been 24 years since these two last met on the gridiron, especially given how close they are geographically. The last meeting is one every Mountaineer fan has tried to forget, so sorry for bringing it back up...

That was the Continental Tire Bowl, which was also in Charlotte, and in addition to losing 48-22, Virginia rubbed Mountaineer fans the wrong way with another distasteful halftime show. The UVA band did a parody of "The Bachelor," with one of the women portraying a stereotypical hillbilly in a jab at West Virginians. They had a similar performance in 1985, and just a couple of weeks ago , they played "Take Me Home, Country Roads" during a game with NC State.

The Cavaliers have won the last three matchups in the series, but West Virginia has a 6-3 edge since the start of the 1970s.

Game-by-Game results

2002: L 22-48

1985: L 7-27

1984: L 7-27

1981: W 32-18

1980: W 45-21

1978: W 20-17

1977: W 13-0

1973: W 42-17

1972: W 48-10

1965: L 0-41

1957: T 6-6

1954: W 14-10

1950: L 21-28

1949: L 14-19

1948: L 0-7

1947: L 0-6

1946: L 0-21

1945: L 7-13

1944: L 6-24

1943: L 0-6

1922: W 13-0

1921: W 7-0

1898: W 6-0