WVU Snap Counts: Who Saw the Field in Week 1 — and Who Didn't?

The hope coming into this game was that West Virginia would be able to create a comfortable lead, hold onto it, and get some playing time for their youngsters. Well, they jumped out to a comfortable 24-0 lead in the first half, but failed to hold onto it, forcing Rodriguez to leave his starters in for the entirety of the afternoon.

The snap counts from Saturday's game are in, and they tell us a lot. Here's a look at the breakdown, along with my initial thoughts on what they mean. Keep in mind, this does not include special teams snaps.

OFFENSE

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rich Rod was hoping to get backup QB Scotty Fox Jr. into the game, go deeper in the backfield, and tap into the second unit of the offensive line, but was unable to do so with the way the game went in the second half. 21 players in total saw action, and the starting offensive line played every snap together.

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. — 76

RB Cam Cook — 59

RB Amari Latimer — 22

WR Jaden Bray — 59

WR John Neider — 56

WR DJ Epps — 49

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar — 13

WR Cyrus Traugh — 13

WR Taron Francis — 12

WR Keon Hutchins — 6

TE Ryan Ward — 30

TE Josh Sapp – 27

TE Cam Ball — 15

FB Kayden Luke — 13

LT Kevin Brown — 76

LG Nick Krahe — 76

C Wes King — 76

RG Amare Grayson — 76

RT Carsten Casady — 76

OL Malik Agbo — 3

OL Josh Aisosa — 3

Notable players who did not see offensive snaps: RB Chris Talley, RB Martavious Boswell, WR Kedrick Triplett, OL Cam Griffin, OL Devin Vass

Rolling with five up front?

Rick Trickett and Rich Rod both said they felt pretty comfortable with double-digit linemen, and that still may be the case. With how little this group has played together, the more reps, the better. I wouldn't necessarily take it as they don't believe in that second group, but it does show you that in a tight game, that's the group they will roll with.

DEFENSE

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Robby Washington (1) makes a catch and is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Kamari Wilson (8) during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zac Alley played 30 guys on defense in the opener. The breakdown by position is: defensive line (9), EDGE (4), linebacker (6), nickel/sam (3), cornerback (3), and safety (5).

DL Nate Gabriel — 50

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 49

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 32

DL Darius Wiley — 26

DL KJ Henson — 19

DL Taylor Brown — 19

DL Emerson Joy — 5

DL Yendor Mack — 3

DL Will LeBlanc – 2

EDGE Harper Holloman — 40

EDGE Jeremiah Johnson — 15

EDGE David Afogho — 13

EDGE Tobi Haastrup — 3

LB Ashton Woods — 42

LB Ben Cutter — 27

LB Cam Torbor — 24

LB Isaiah Patterson — 23

LB Jason Hall Jr. — 14

LB Tyler Stolsky — 11

N/S Gemiere Latimer — 61

N/S Maliek Hawkins — 3

N/S Miles Khatri — 1

CB Chams Diagne — 60

CB Nick Taylor — 53

CB Keyshawn Robinson — 23

S Kamari Wilson — 54

S Andrew Powdrell — 48

S Matt Sieg — 23

S Da’Mare Williams — 12

S Kameron Reddic — 4

Notable players who did not see offensive snaps: DL Jaylen Thomas, CB ChaMarryus Bomar, CB Da'Mun Allen, CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., CB Vincent Smith, S Jacob Bradford.

Depth a problem at corner?

This was the one spot everyone was worried about entering the season, and rightfully so. Chams Diagne and Nick Taylor seemed like the clear-cut top two, and it played out that way. Keyshawn Robinson was the only other corner who saw action. Considering Zac Alley played a bunch of guys at every other position, this makes you wonder about the confidence they have in those guys beyond Robinson.

Who takes Darius Wiley's snaps?

I never like to speculate on the severity of a player's injury, but if you saw what happened to defensive lineman Darius Wiley, yeah...he's not going to be playing anytime soon, which is a shame because he played so well. Does this mean an opportunity has opened for guys like Wilnerson Telemaque or Brandon Caesar, who didn't play? Or do we see more of Emerson Joy and some shuffling of those who did play? My guess would be the latter.