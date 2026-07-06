How We'd Build WVU's Offensive Two-Deep if Fall Camp Started Today

In two days, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez will field questions from reporters at Big 12 Media Days in Texas, and perhaps we'll get a better idea as to what the Mountaineers could look like in 2026. Don't hold your breath, though. If you know Rich Rod, you know he's not one to give too much away, especially this far out from the start of the season.

Fall camp will get underway in just a few weeks, and there are several starting and backup jobs up for grabs. What could the two-deep look like on the offensive side of the ball, though?

Here is how I see things as of today.

Quarterback

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Starter: Mike Hawkins Jr.

Backup: Scotty Fox Jr.

This competition has been decided for a while now. Hawkins is the guy and will give WVU a true dual-threat quarterback who can scare the daylights out of people with the threat of him using his legs. Scotty Fox is making progress, but needs more time to develop. Hawkins can win games for you now and is the centerpiece of this program's immediate future.

Running Back

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Starter: Cam Cook

Backup: Amari Latimer

The nation's leading rusher will be primarily backed up by the true freshman. JUCO transfer Martavious Boswell will be in the mix as well as fellow true freshman Chris Talley, but there is a reason this staff is so high on Latimer. He not only looks the part, but he plays it. Imagine a more polished version of freshman CJ Donaldson. That's what you get with Latimer. Big, physical, yet is way more advanced, considering it's a position he's played for years.

Wide Receiver (X)

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Starter: Prince Strachan

Backup: TaRon Francis

Strachan suffered an upper-body injury during the spring festival, but is expected to be 100% for the upcoming season. He was sidelined with an ankle sprain last year at USC, so health is a big question mark for him. Francis, who transfers in from LSU, is extremely gifted and could be the future No. 1 WR for the Mountaineers.

Wide Receiver (SL)

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Starter: DJ Epps

Backup: Armani Bomar-Weaver/Kedrick Triplett

Epps just might be the most explosive playmaker the Mountaineers have at wide receiver in 2026. He can do some special things when he has the ball in space. Bomar-Weaver continues to make strides, and Triplett carved defenses up every week in the slot at the JUCO level. You'd have to assume one of those guys will step up.

Wide Receiver (Z)

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Starter: Jaden Bray

Backup: John Neider

A strong one-two punch here. The unknown with Bray, of course, is his availability. The foot has put him on the shelf for much of the last two years. If the injury bug bites again, WVU should be better positioned with Neider being able to step up in his place. I'm really high on the UConn transfer and probably more than most.

Tight End

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Starter: Ryan Ward

Backup: Cam Ball/Josh Sapp

Ward is the starter, but all three will see action, and each week it could be a different guy who is viewed as the "No. 1" option. For Ward to be the main guy, he needs to improve as a blocker, and there is a belief within the building that he has. Ball, who comes in from Mississippi State, is a clear red zone threat, checking in at 6'7".

Left Tackle

UConn Football

Starter: Carsten Casady

Backup: Deshawn Woods

In 654 career pass pro plays, Casady has yet to allow a single sack. For the cherry on top, he's just as stout and reliable in the run game as well, earning PFF grades of 73.7 and 75.3 over the past two seasons. He lined up at right tackle for UConn, but I expect he'll flip over to the left side, opening the door for a certain young talent. More on that in a minute.

Left Guard

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Starter: Nick Krahe

Backup: Cam Griffin/Wes King

Krahe did a decent job last year at left tackle, but will now slide down inside to left guard as Casady comes into the mix. The move was likely to happen anyway, considering it gives the Mountaineers more athleticism on the interior. Both Jax State transfer Cam Griffin and Wyoming transfer Wes King are likely the next two up behind Krahe.

Center

West Virginia University offensive lineman Landon Livingston | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Starter: Landen Livingston

Backup: Wes King/Cam Griffin

This is the most intriguing spot to me. Livingston played fairly well last year and is one of just two returning pieces from last year's starting o-line...which is probably a good thing. I could see him building on what he did in 2025 and being a rock-solid starter this fall, but I can also see King OR Griffin taking over the job. Last year, WVU had one playable center. This year, they have three. It's a good problem to have.

Right Guard

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Starter: Amare Grayson

Backup: Devin Vass/Josh Aisosa

Grayson is the clear starter here. He was terrific last year at Jax State under Rick Trickett, so he'll fit this offense perfectly. Vass, the K-State transfer, was banged up a little bit in the spring, so it'll be interesting to see if he ends up winning the backup job or if it's Aisosa who logged some limited snaps a year ago.

Right Tackle

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Starter: Kevin Brown

Backup: Malik Agbo

Yep. The true freshman, a day one starter. Malik Agbo has made a ton of progress, putting some healthy weight back on and developing his game overall, but Kevin Brown is just a different dude. Like any other true freshman who starts on the offensive line, he will certainly have his moments, but he is technically sound and extremely smart, so those miscues should be few and far between.