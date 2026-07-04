Predicting WVU's Biggest Fireworks at Every Position in 2026

Happy Independence Day, Mountaineer fans! You know we are inching closer and closer to the start of a new season when it's time to throw some burgers and hot dogs on the grill while watching fireworks light up the sky. As a matter of fact, we are just 63 days away from kicking off the season.

To celebrate the 4th and the fastly approaching season, I'm going to list the one player at each position who I believe will produce the most fireworks.

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

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I'm telling you folks, it's only going to take a game (or two) for you to understand just how talented this young man is. He is a special talent, and one West Virginia fans should be way more excited about than what I've seen. Perhaps it's because there is this misunderstanding that there could be a chance that Scotty Fox Jr. can still be the guy. Fox is extremely talented, but Hawkins is QB1.

RB Cam Cook

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Really going out on a limb here. I'd like to think the nation's leading rusher from 2025 will be the most productive in this very young running back room. This is a dream match for Rich Rodriguez as Cook is a guy who can put up some video game-like numbers.

WR DJ Epps

DJ Epps

You were probably thinking Prince Strachan or Jaden Bray, and you're not wrong to think that way. Those guys are going to make their fair share of plays, too. Epps is the one I immediately think of when the word "fireworks" pops into my head. Elite make you miss ability and can absolutely fly.

TE Cam Ball

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There's a chance Ball is listed as the third tight end on the depth chart, but I imagine he's going to be a factor in the red zone and on 3rd downs. That huge, 6'7" frame will become a favorite target of Hawkins, who connected with him a bunch in the spring.

OL Nick Krahe

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

I'll admit, this may be the toughest one to pick. This offensive line is a far cry from what it was a year ago. Krahe kicking inside to guard is going to be a great move for him, and that's largely why I'm rocking with him here. He'll be able to use that high-end athleticism to get out and lead on the perimeter when needed or climb to the second level in a hurry.

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

A flat-out playmaker. Last season at Coastal Carolina, he totaled 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles. Fans should have big expectations for him as he could be one of the best players on the entire Mountaineer defense.

EDGE Harper Holloman

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Holloman had 48 pressures last year at Western Kentucky. He may have only got home twice on the season, but this dude knows how to wreak havoc. Wouldn't be surprised whatsoever if he is more effective in getting to the quarterback this fall.

LB Malachi Hood

Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood (45) tackles Tennessee running back Daune Morris (19) during the first quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought about going with Ben Cutter here, but I'm just not sure what to expect out of him. I've heard a lot of good things about Hood, who transferred in from Illinois earlier this offseason. He's a sure tackler and can be stout against the ground game.

CB Chams Diagne

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Diagne checks in somewhere between 6'3" and 6'4". That length is something West Virginia hasn't had in a long, long time, dating back several coaches. I still have my concerns about his tackling, but if he puts it all together, he can be a huge piece to this defense.

N/S Geimere Latimer

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Not the biggest guy in the world, but man, he packs a punch. He plays the game hard and the right way. You'll never see Latimer take a play off or assume that one is over with. I truly believe we're about to see the best season of his career in this Zac Alley defense — one he is already familiar with.

S Andrew Powdrell

Andrew Powdrell

Powdrell was the darling of spring ball, and that has carried over into the summer with what he has been able to do in the weight room. Another smaller defensive back, who couldn't care less what others think of his size. He's one of the fastest players on the roster, and if he squares a ball-carrier up, look out.