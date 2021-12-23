How WVU's 2021 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

The transfer portal is alive and well these days and since the portal is becoming such a national phenomenon, we figured we would take a look at how players who transferred from West Virginia a year ago fared with their new teams in 2021.

QB Austin Kendall (Louisiana Tech)

148/243 (61%) 1,884 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT

RB Alec Sinkfield (Boston College)

72 carries, 305 yards, 1 TD

WR Randy Fields (UT-Martin)

8 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD

WR Ali Jennings (Old Dominion)

62 catches, 1,066 yards, 5 TDs

OL Briason Mays (Southern Miss)

No stats provided

OL Tairiq Stewart (North Carolina A&T)

Appeared in eight games

DE Bryce Brand (Bowling Green)

30 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

DE Jeffery Pooler Jr. (Northwestern)

25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 QB hits

LB Charlie Benton (UAB)

22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit

CB Dreshun Miller (Auburn)

Appeared in one game

S Tykee Smith (Georgia)

3 tackles - Appeared in one game due to injury

S Jayvon Thrift (Youngstown State)

Three tackles

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.