How WVU's 2021 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools
The transfer portal is alive and well these days and since the portal is becoming such a national phenomenon, we figured we would take a look at how players who transferred from West Virginia a year ago fared with their new teams in 2021.
QB Austin Kendall (Louisiana Tech)
148/243 (61%) 1,884 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT
RB Alec Sinkfield (Boston College)
72 carries, 305 yards, 1 TD
WR Randy Fields (UT-Martin)
8 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD
WR Ali Jennings (Old Dominion)
62 catches, 1,066 yards, 5 TDs
OL Briason Mays (Southern Miss)
No stats provided
OL Tairiq Stewart (North Carolina A&T)
Appeared in eight games
DE Bryce Brand (Bowling Green)
30 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
DE Jeffery Pooler Jr. (Northwestern)
25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 QB hits
LB Charlie Benton (UAB)
22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit
CB Dreshun Miller (Auburn)
Appeared in one game
S Tykee Smith (Georgia)
3 tackles - Appeared in one game due to injury
S Jayvon Thrift (Youngstown State)
Three tackles
