    December 23, 2021
    How WVU's 2021 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

    Some of these former Mountaineers didn't pan out at their new schools while some had a major impact.
    The transfer portal is alive and well these days and since the portal is becoming such a national phenomenon, we figured we would take a look at how players who transferred from West Virginia a year ago fared with their new teams in 2021.

    QB Austin Kendall (Louisiana Tech)

    148/243 (61%) 1,884 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT

    RB Alec Sinkfield (Boston College)

    72 carries, 305 yards, 1 TD

    WR Randy Fields (UT-Martin)

    8 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD

    WR Ali Jennings (Old Dominion)

    62 catches, 1,066 yards, 5 TDs

    OL Briason Mays (Southern Miss)

    No stats provided

    OL Tairiq Stewart (North Carolina A&T)

    Appeared in eight games

    DE Bryce Brand (Bowling Green)

    30 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

    DE Jeffery Pooler Jr. (Northwestern)

    25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 QB hits

    LB Charlie Benton (UAB)

    22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit

    CB Dreshun Miller (Auburn)

    Appeared in one game

    S Tykee Smith (Georgia)

    3 tackles - Appeared in one game due to injury

    S Jayvon Thrift (Youngstown State)

    Three tackles

    How WVU's 2021 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

