How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools
The transfer portal is alive and well these days and since the portal is becoming such a national phenomenon, we figured we would take a look at how players who transferred from West Virginia a year ago fared with their new teams in 2022.
QB Jarret Doege ----> Troy
Played in seven games. Completed 44-of-64 pass attempts for 575 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
RB A'Varius Sparrow ----> Middle Tennessee
Played in three games. Recorded eight carries for 18 yards.
WR Devell Washington ----> Northern Iowa
No stats recorded.
WR Sean Ryan ----> Rutgers
Played in twelve games. Recorded 26 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns.
WR Winston Wright Jr. ----> Florida State
Suffered season-ending injury.
WR Sam Brown ----> Houston
Played in eleven games. Recorded 41 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns.
WR Isaiah Esdale ----> Rice
Played in twelve games. Recorded 39 receptions for 461 yards.
TE T.J. Banks ----> Akron
Played in eleven games. Recorded 18 receptions for 163 yards.
OT Parker Moorer ----> East Carolina
Served as backup right tackle.
DL Akheem Mesidor ----> Miami (FL)
Played in eleven games. Recorded 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
DL Darel Middleton ----> Bethel University (D-III)
Played in ten games. Recorded 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.
DE Eddie Watkins ----> Alabama A&M
Played in one game. Recorded one tackle.
LB Josh Chandler-Semedo ----> Colorado
Played in twelve games. Recorded 101 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and sacks.
LB VanDarius Cowan ----> Maryland
Played in ten games. Recorded 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble.
CB Nicktroy Fortune ----> UTSA
Played in eleven games. Recorded 25 tackles, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
CB Daryl Porter Jr. ----> Miami (FL)
Played in nine games. Recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.
CB Jackie Matthews ----> Mississippi State
Played in twelve games. Recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.
S Kerry Martin Jr. ----> Akron
Played in ten games. Recorded 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup.
LS JP Hadley ----> North Texas
No stats recorded.
