How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

Some of these former Mountaineers didn't pan out at their new schools while some had a major impact.

The transfer portal is alive and well these days and since the portal is becoming such a national phenomenon, we figured we would take a look at how players who transferred from West Virginia a year ago fared with their new teams in 2022.

QB Jarret Doege ----> Troy

Played in seven games. Completed 44-of-64 pass attempts for 575 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

RB A'Varius Sparrow ----> Middle Tennessee

Played in three games. Recorded eight carries for 18 yards.

WR Devell Washington ----> Northern Iowa

No stats recorded.

WR Sean Ryan ----> Rutgers

Played in twelve games. Recorded 26 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Winston Wright Jr. ----> Florida State

Suffered season-ending injury.

WR Sam Brown ----> Houston

Played in eleven games. Recorded 41 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

WR Isaiah Esdale ----> Rice

Played in twelve games. Recorded 39 receptions for 461 yards.

TE T.J. Banks ----> Akron

Played in eleven games. Recorded 18 receptions for 163 yards.

OT Parker Moorer ----> East Carolina

Served as backup right tackle.

DL Akheem Mesidor ----> Miami (FL)

Played in eleven games. Recorded 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

DL Darel Middleton ----> Bethel University (D-III)

Played in ten games. Recorded 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

DE Eddie Watkins ----> Alabama A&M

Played in one game. Recorded one tackle.

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo ----> Colorado

Played in twelve games. Recorded 101 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and sacks.

LB VanDarius Cowan ----> Maryland

Played in ten games. Recorded 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble.

CB Nicktroy Fortune ----> UTSA

Played in eleven games. Recorded 25 tackles, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble. 

CB Daryl Porter Jr. ----> Miami (FL)

Played in nine games. Recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.

CB Jackie Matthews ----> Mississippi State

Played in twelve games. Recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.

S Kerry Martin Jr. ----> Akron

Played in ten games. Recorded 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup.

LS JP Hadley ----> North Texas

No stats recorded.

