INDIVIDUAL STATS WEST VIRGINIA OFFENSE

INDIVIDUAL STATS WEST VIRGINIA DEFENSE

INDIVIDUAL STATS TEXAS TECH OFFENSE

INDIVIDUAL STATS TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

TEAM STATS

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.