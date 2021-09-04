Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Loss to Maryland

The final numbers from the first game of the season.

PASSING

Jarret Doege 24/40 289 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

RUSHING

Leddie Brown 17 carries, 73 yards, 2 TD

Jarret Doege 5 carries, -34 yards

RECEIVING

Winston Wright Jr. 6 catches, 42 yards

Sam James 5 catches, 68 yards

Leddie Brown 4 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD

Sean Ryan 3 catches, 48 yards

Isaiah Esdale 3 catches, 45 yards

Bryce Ford-Wheaton 3 catches, 43 yards

DEFENSE

Sean Mahone 11 tackles

Josh Chandler-Semedo 7 tackles

Akheem Mesidor 9 tackles, 1 TFL

Daryl Porter 6 tackles, 1 PBU

Exree Loe 6 tackles, 1 PBU

VanDarius Cowan 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Taijh Alston 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Scottie Young Jr. 4 tackles, 1 PBU

Jackie Matthews 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Alonzo Addae 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Dante Stills 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Nicktroy Fortune 2 tackles

Lance Dixon 1 tackle

Charles Woods 1 tackle

Jared Bartlett 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL

Kerry Martin 1 tackle

Saint McLeod 1 tackle

Jalen Thornton 1 tackle

Sean Martin 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL

Jordan Jefferson 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL, 1 QB Hit

TEAM STATS (WVU | UMD)

Total yards: 328 | 496

Rushing yards: 39 | 164

Passing yards: 289 | 332

1st downs: 18 | 22

Penalties: 4-29 | 5-30

3rd down conv.: 5/14 | 8/20

Turnovers: 4 | 0

