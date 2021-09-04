Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Loss to Maryland
PASSING
Jarret Doege 24/40 289 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
RUSHING
Leddie Brown 17 carries, 73 yards, 2 TD
Jarret Doege 5 carries, -34 yards
RECEIVING
Winston Wright Jr. 6 catches, 42 yards
Sam James 5 catches, 68 yards
Leddie Brown 4 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD
Sean Ryan 3 catches, 48 yards
Isaiah Esdale 3 catches, 45 yards
Bryce Ford-Wheaton 3 catches, 43 yards
DEFENSE
Sean Mahone 11 tackles
Josh Chandler-Semedo 7 tackles
Akheem Mesidor 9 tackles, 1 TFL
Daryl Porter 6 tackles, 1 PBU
Exree Loe 6 tackles, 1 PBU
VanDarius Cowan 5 tackles, 1 TFL
Taijh Alston 4 tackles, 1 TFL
Scottie Young Jr. 4 tackles, 1 PBU
Jackie Matthews 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Alonzo Addae 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
Dante Stills 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Nicktroy Fortune 2 tackles
Lance Dixon 1 tackle
Charles Woods 1 tackle
Jared Bartlett 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL
Kerry Martin 1 tackle
Saint McLeod 1 tackle
Jalen Thornton 1 tackle
Sean Martin 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL
Jordan Jefferson 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL, 1 QB Hit
TEAM STATS (WVU | UMD)
Total yards: 328 | 496
Rushing yards: 39 | 164
Passing yards: 289 | 332
1st downs: 18 | 22
Penalties: 4-29 | 5-30
3rd down conv.: 5/14 | 8/20
Turnovers: 4 | 0
