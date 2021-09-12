Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over Long Island

PASSING

Jarret Doege 14/22 259 yards, 3 TD

Garrett Greene 4/7 57 yards

Will Crowder 2/2 28 yards

RUSHING

Garrett Greene 14 carries 98 yards, 2 TD

Justin Johnson Jr. 10 carries 47 yards

Leddie Brown 15 carries 31 yards, 2 TD

Tony Mathis 7 carries 20 yards

Markquan Rucker 2 carries 6 yards

A'varius Sparrow 3 carries 4 yards

RECEIVING

Sean Ryan 3 catches 77 yards, TD

Winston Wright Jr. 3 catches 59 yards

Sam James 3 catches 55 yards, 2 TD

Bryce Ford-Wheaton 3 catches 54 yards

Kaden Prather 2 catches 33 yards

Sam Brown 2 catches 16 yards

Leddie Brown 2 catches 14 yards

Isaiah Esdale 1 catch 28 yards

Preston Fox 1 catch 8 yards

DEFENSE

Josh Chandler-Semedo 5 tackles, 1 QB hit

Alonzo Addae 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Saint McLeod 4 tackles

Jackie Matthews 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Nicktroy Fortune 3 tackles

Scottie Young 3 tackles

Lance Dixon 2 tackles

Charles Woods 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Lanell Carr 2 tackles

Dante Stills 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Akheem Mesidor 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Sean Martin 2 tackles

Brayden Dudley 2 tackles, 2 TFL

Darel Middleton 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Daryl Porter Jr. 1 tackle

Exree Loe 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

VanDarius Cowan 1 tackle

Jared Bartlett 1 tackle

Taijh Alston 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

Malachi Ruffin 1 tackle

Kerry Martin 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Caleb Coleman 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Aubrey Burks 1 tackle

Sean Mahone 1 tackle

Markquan Rucker 1 tackle

Eddie Watkins 1 tackle, 1 TFL

J.P. Hadley 1 tackle

Deshawn Stevens 1 tackle

Jalen Thornton 1 tackle

Derek Ambrosino 1 tackle

Andrew Wilson-Lamp 1 PBU

KICK RETURN

Winston Wright Jr. 1 return 90 yards, TD

PUNT RETURN

Graeson Malashevich 2 returns 10 yards

Isaiah Esdale 1 return 0 yards

KICKING

Casey Legg 1/1 - 44 yards

PUNTING

N/A

TEAM STATS (LIU | WVU)

Total yards: 95 | 542

Rushing yards: 35 | 192

Passing yards: 60 | 350

First downs: 9 | 29

Avg yds/play: 1.8 | 6.2

3rd down conv.: 2/13 | 10/16

4th down conv.: 0/0 | 3/5

Penalties: 2-10 | 6-75

Time of possession: 25:00 | 35:00

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.