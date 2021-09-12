Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over Long Island
PASSING
Jarret Doege 14/22 259 yards, 3 TD
Garrett Greene 4/7 57 yards
Will Crowder 2/2 28 yards
RUSHING
Garrett Greene 14 carries 98 yards, 2 TD
Justin Johnson Jr. 10 carries 47 yards
Leddie Brown 15 carries 31 yards, 2 TD
Tony Mathis 7 carries 20 yards
Markquan Rucker 2 carries 6 yards
A'varius Sparrow 3 carries 4 yards
RECEIVING
Sean Ryan 3 catches 77 yards, TD
Winston Wright Jr. 3 catches 59 yards
Sam James 3 catches 55 yards, 2 TD
Bryce Ford-Wheaton 3 catches 54 yards
Kaden Prather 2 catches 33 yards
Sam Brown 2 catches 16 yards
Leddie Brown 2 catches 14 yards
Isaiah Esdale 1 catch 28 yards
Preston Fox 1 catch 8 yards
DEFENSE
Josh Chandler-Semedo 5 tackles, 1 QB hit
Alonzo Addae 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
Saint McLeod 4 tackles
Jackie Matthews 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Nicktroy Fortune 3 tackles
Scottie Young 3 tackles
Lance Dixon 2 tackles
Charles Woods 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
Lanell Carr 2 tackles
Dante Stills 2 tackles, 1 TFL
Akheem Mesidor 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit
Sean Martin 2 tackles
Brayden Dudley 2 tackles, 2 TFL
Darel Middleton 2 tackles, 1 TFL
Daryl Porter Jr. 1 tackle
Exree Loe 1 tackle, 1 QB hit
VanDarius Cowan 1 tackle
Jared Bartlett 1 tackle
Taijh Alston 1 tackle, 1 QB hit
Malachi Ruffin 1 tackle
Kerry Martin 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Caleb Coleman 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Aubrey Burks 1 tackle
Sean Mahone 1 tackle
Markquan Rucker 1 tackle
Eddie Watkins 1 tackle, 1 TFL
J.P. Hadley 1 tackle
Deshawn Stevens 1 tackle
Jalen Thornton 1 tackle
Derek Ambrosino 1 tackle
Andrew Wilson-Lamp 1 PBU
KICK RETURN
Winston Wright Jr. 1 return 90 yards, TD
PUNT RETURN
Graeson Malashevich 2 returns 10 yards
Isaiah Esdale 1 return 0 yards
KICKING
Casey Legg 1/1 - 44 yards
PUNTING
N/A
TEAM STATS (LIU | WVU)
Total yards: 95 | 542
Rushing yards: 35 | 192
Passing yards: 60 | 350
First downs: 9 | 29
Avg yds/play: 1.8 | 6.2
3rd down conv.: 2/13 | 10/16
4th down conv.: 0/0 | 3/5
Penalties: 2-10 | 6-75
Time of possession: 25:00 | 35:00
