Info + Possible Format for WVU's 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game

The annual WVU Gold-Blue spring football game will begin this Saturday, April 23rd at 1 p.m. EST inside Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Details for what the team will actually do for the game are still being ironed out and will be finalized within the next couple of days. However, head coach Neal Brown dropped some hints as to what to expect come Saturday.

"We're going to split up into a game. I don't want to necessarily how we're going to do it. I'll do it after Thursday's practice when I know exactly who we're going to have available. We're going to do some ones versus ones work within that. We may not tackle the whole time because I think that's where you've got to be careful. It's more of an exhibition so you don't want to get people hurt. But it's also for these young people who haven't performed in a stadium in front of a crowd, it's a really important evaluation. I like the competition piece of it, so as much as we can have it. We had fun with it last year. This year, it's going to be more of a true game. Divide them up, put them on separate teams, put them in separate locker rooms, run 'em out and let them play and see kind of where we're at."

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free through the normal student ticketing process later in April at WVUGAME.com/students.

