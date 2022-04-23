Quick Hits: Initial Thoughts of WVU's Spring Game

Goose should be QB2

This isn't anything I haven't already said before, but it became even more evident on Saturday. Crowder is the most ready of the three quarterbacks currently on the roster and also looks very comfortable in the passing game. He doesn't get flustered when under duress and keeps his eyes downfield. Crowder made some very impressive deep throws, including hitting Sam James in stride for a touchdown.

Garrett Greene got off to a bit of a rocky start missing on a number of throws, most notably a bad decision by throwing the ball deep down the field into double coverage which was intercepted by Aubrey Burks. After the half, Greene settled down and made two big chunk plays to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, leading the Blue team into the end zone.

Nicco Marchiol looked like a true freshman, well, more like a high school senior which is what he technically is. It was a lot of what Neal Brown has told us all spring long - some good and some bad. You can tell that he has a pretty good understanding of the offense, but it's going to take some time.

Preston Fox could push for a scholarship

Neal Brown and the WVU coaching staff have been praising the Morgantown High product all spring long and understandably so. They weren't lying when they said he catches everything. He made some very impressive contested catches that we haven't seen made by scholarship receivers in the past three years. Will he evolve into a big piece of WVU's offense? Probably not, but don't be surprised to see Fox earn a scholarship next year, if not this offseason.

UPDATE: Neal Brown tells the media Fox has been awarded a scholarship.

Harrell's offense is going to be exciting

The Mountaineer offense lacked an identity and swagger to it over the last three seasons. The addition of Graham Harrell will change that. Harrell likes to throw a ton of passes underneath but does take some shots down the field. With JT Daniels' familiarity in the offense, this should make for a pretty seamless transition which will allow the Mountaineers to score with some of the best offenses in the Big 12 Conference.

Secondary needs help

West Virginia's secondary is very thin on numbers and experience. The spring game kind of caters to the offense with the rules and the lack of aggressive nature with which the defense is allowed to play with. That said, you can still tell that they need another one or two bodies in the back end, specifically at corner. Look for the coaching staff to dip into the transfer portal but also the JUCO level as well.

