It's Official: Mike Hawkins Jr. to Start at QB for WVU Against Coastal Carolina

I'm sure you are shocked to read this, but it's official: Mike Hawkins Jr. will be getting the start at quarterback today for West Virginia's season opener against Coastal Carolina.

This has been widely known for quite some time, but for whatever reason, head coach Rich Rodriguez has tried to keep the decision hidden. The worst-kept secret in Morgantown is no longer a secret. Hawkins is getting the nod and will be the guy for the Mountaineers in 2026.

What this is not...

WVU Athletics Communications

As I've noted before, the delay of the announcement was not to figure out who would be the guy. It's also not to rule out the possibility of inserting Scotty Fox Jr. as the guy if things aren't firing on all cylinders through the first two weeks of the season. This is Mike Hawkins Jr.'s job.

The staff put him at the top of their transfer portal, big board from the jump, and knew when he committed (and signed) that he would be their guy if he picked up the offense, took on a leadership role, and proved that he could be a dynamic player. It didn't take him long to do so, showing much of that all the way back in the spring, and really even before spring ball started, with his work in the weight room in the winter.

What this is...

WVU Athletics Communications

A real chance for the WVU football program to turn a corner. Yes, I've been hyping up Hawkins all offseason/preseason long, but that's mostly to inform fans of how truly talented a player he is. No one on a national level is talking about him, and those who do view him simply as a runner. That's a lazy evaluation of the type of quarterback he is.

All that said, it's year one. It's just the start. The expectation should not be for him to come right in and be the second coming of Pat White and win 11 games this fall. If that happens, great, then that means the Mountaineers are well ahead of schedule. This is a "set the table" kind of year for Hawkins and this team. Be competitive weekly, put up some strong performances, win some games, get bowl-eligible, and get ready to make a run at it in 2027.

Hawkins and the Mountaineers will kick off the 2026 campaign against Coastal Carolina at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on TNT.