Jaden Bray Gives the Scouting Report on Four Newcomers in WVU's WR Room

The West Virginia wide receiver room was nearly a complete revamp this offseason, but then again, what area of the roster didn't have an immense amount of turnover?

One of the few returning pieces of that group, Jaden Bray, recently appeared on the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast and helped provide some insight on a handful of those newcomers, plus one familiar face who had a solid spring.

Here's what he had to say about each of them.

(USC transfer) Prince Strachan: “I’m going to call him ‘Mr. Go Get It’ because you know, he’s 6’5”-6’6”. And you would think a guy like that, he’s only a jumpball guy, but nah. He can run intermediate routes; he can run the whole route tree. He’s super clean. And I feel like for a guy his size, he’s very explosive and clean at the top of his routes.”

(JUCO transfer) Keon Hutchins: “He’s so fast. Once he cleans up the little top end of his routes, he’s going to be unstoppable. There’s certain routes that we have in practice that we have to pull up on and come back to the ball, but he’s so fast, he has the green light to keep running on those routes.”

(LSU transfer) TaRon Francis: “Every day he’s getting better. At the start, he was struggling a little bit, but then he started getting really good towards the end of the semester and picking it up and making a lot of plays. He’s a bigger guy, so we want him to be able to go into the slot and the outside. He’s been doing a great job with that.”

(Troy transfer) DJ Epps: “He’s been doing a really good job. That’s one of the guys I’ve gotten really close with over the time since he got here. He’s making a whole bunch of plays in the slot. He’s very twitchy, and I know y’all saw in the spring game him score that touchdown. He probably does that every practice, if not more than once. He’s super explosive.”

Cyrus Traugh: “Cyrus is another guy that makes plays on the daily. He’s been here since last year, and you saw the award he won at the spring game. He’s really good. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

Of the players he mentioned, Strachan and Epps are the two to really keep your eyes on. They are expected to start alongside Bray with Strachan at the X and Epps in at the slot. The staff has complete confidence in them and believes that those two, plus Bray, give them a true shot at being a balanced offensive attack. Keon Hutchins and TaRon Francis (former 4-star) each have big-time potential and should be in the rotation from day one.