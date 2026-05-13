Projecting the 10 Highest-Rated Mountaineers on EA Sports' College Football 27

Around this time every year, well, at least since the EA Sports College Football video game returned, I like to take a guess at who I think will be the highest-rated players on West Virginia's roster. This year was a little difficult to forecast because of how many new faces will be in key roles, but in the end, I feel pretty good about how this list turned out.

Keep in mind, the projected rating I'm giving is what I think EA will give each player and not necessarily what I would rate them.

No. 10: WR Prince Strachan

Last year’s rating: 79

This year’s projected rating: 81

Big-time talent potential here with the USC transfer. He has a real shot to become the No. 1 receiving threat in this offense and turn himself into an NFL draft pick over the course of the next two years. Dealt with injuries last year at USC, but had a really strong spring in Morgantown.

No. 9: OL Nick Krahe

Last year’s rating: 79

This year’s projected rating: 81

Krahe did a mighty fine job for his first year as a full-time starter and was one of the two most consistent/reliable pieces the Mountaineers had along that line. Don't be surprised if he's kicked inside to guard this fall.

No. 8: WR Jaden Bray

Last year’s rating: 78

This year’s projected rating: 81

Bray's talent is legit; he just hasn't been able to show it to WVU fans since he transferred in, dealing with a foot injury that cost him nearly two full seasons. Rich Rod said it best: he's the alpha in that room.

No. 7: EDGE Zeke Durham-Campbell

Last year’s rating: 78

This year’s projected rating: 82

I'm expecting big things from the Coastal Carolina transfer this season and depending on how fast of a start he gets out to, he could be in play for All-Big 12 honors. He will get after the passer and impact the quarterback, even if he doesn't get home.

No. 6: EDGE Harper Holloman

Last year’s rating: 81

This year’s projected rating: 82

Much like the guy above, Holloman can be a game wrecker for an opposing offense. Last year with Western Kentucky, he generated 42 pressures, which would have led West Virginia's defense.

No. 5: C Landen Livingston

Last year’s rating: 82

This year’s projected rating: 83

Surprisingly, Livingston had a pretty high rating a year ago despite not having much starting experience under his belt. He had a solid first year, particularly in pass protection, allowing just a single sack on the year. I'd imagine his rating will be in the same ballpark as it was last year.

No. 4: OL Bubba Grayson

Last year’s rating: 82

This year’s projected rating: 83

I'm very interested to see where Grayson's rating comes in. He played extremely well at Jacksonville State last season, earning All-Conference USA honors, and appears to be in line to start at right guard for WVU. He'll be one of the top-rated players, for sure.

No. 3: QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

Last year’s rating: 80

This year’s projected rating: 83

Hawkins had a pretty high rating despite seeing limited action as a true freshman two years ago. Although he only saw action in two games last year, I think EA will bump him up a few points, mainly because he was a coveted recruit who is now getting his chance.

No. 2: S Kamari Wilson

Last year’s rating: 85

This year’s projected rating: 86

Before I looked, I would have guessed that Wilson was an 80 or 81 in last year's game. I was stunned to see that he was 85. With the type of year he just had, I don't see him going down. As a matter of fact, I may be shorting him a couple of points here, but I'm being conservative.

No. 1: RB Cam Cook

Last year’s rating: 91

This year’s projected rating: 95

I had Cook initially at a 93, but the man did lead the nation in rushing last season, and that has to mean something, right? It's not just that he racked up a bunch of yardage on a ton of carries; he forced a boatload of missed tackles, too. Cook is a special talent and will fit right in with this Rich Rod offense.