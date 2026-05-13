Projecting the 10 Highest-Rated Mountaineers on EA Sports' College Football 27
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Around this time every year, well, at least since the EA Sports College Football video game returned, I like to take a guess at who I think will be the highest-rated players on West Virginia's roster. This year was a little difficult to forecast because of how many new faces will be in key roles, but in the end, I feel pretty good about how this list turned out.
Keep in mind, the projected rating I'm giving is what I think EA will give each player and not necessarily what I would rate them.
No. 10: WR Prince Strachan
Last year’s rating: 79
This year’s projected rating: 81
Big-time talent potential here with the USC transfer. He has a real shot to become the No. 1 receiving threat in this offense and turn himself into an NFL draft pick over the course of the next two years. Dealt with injuries last year at USC, but had a really strong spring in Morgantown.
No. 9: OL Nick Krahe
Last year’s rating: 79
This year’s projected rating: 81
Krahe did a mighty fine job for his first year as a full-time starter and was one of the two most consistent/reliable pieces the Mountaineers had along that line. Don't be surprised if he's kicked inside to guard this fall.
No. 8: WR Jaden Bray
Last year’s rating: 78
This year’s projected rating: 81
Bray's talent is legit; he just hasn't been able to show it to WVU fans since he transferred in, dealing with a foot injury that cost him nearly two full seasons. Rich Rod said it best: he's the alpha in that room.
No. 7: EDGE Zeke Durham-Campbell
Last year’s rating: 78
This year’s projected rating: 82
I'm expecting big things from the Coastal Carolina transfer this season and depending on how fast of a start he gets out to, he could be in play for All-Big 12 honors. He will get after the passer and impact the quarterback, even if he doesn't get home.
No. 6: EDGE Harper Holloman
Last year’s rating: 81
This year’s projected rating: 82
Much like the guy above, Holloman can be a game wrecker for an opposing offense. Last year with Western Kentucky, he generated 42 pressures, which would have led West Virginia's defense.
No. 5: C Landen Livingston
Last year’s rating: 82
This year’s projected rating: 83
Surprisingly, Livingston had a pretty high rating a year ago despite not having much starting experience under his belt. He had a solid first year, particularly in pass protection, allowing just a single sack on the year. I'd imagine his rating will be in the same ballpark as it was last year.
No. 4: OL Bubba Grayson
Last year’s rating: 82
This year’s projected rating: 83
I'm very interested to see where Grayson's rating comes in. He played extremely well at Jacksonville State last season, earning All-Conference USA honors, and appears to be in line to start at right guard for WVU. He'll be one of the top-rated players, for sure.
No. 3: QB Mike Hawkins Jr.
Last year’s rating: 80
This year’s projected rating: 83
Hawkins had a pretty high rating despite seeing limited action as a true freshman two years ago. Although he only saw action in two games last year, I think EA will bump him up a few points, mainly because he was a coveted recruit who is now getting his chance.
No. 2: S Kamari Wilson
Last year’s rating: 85
This year’s projected rating: 86
Before I looked, I would have guessed that Wilson was an 80 or 81 in last year's game. I was stunned to see that he was 85. With the type of year he just had, I don't see him going down. As a matter of fact, I may be shorting him a couple of points here, but I'm being conservative.
No. 1: RB Cam Cook
Last year’s rating: 91
This year’s projected rating: 95
I had Cook initially at a 93, but the man did lead the nation in rushing last season, and that has to mean something, right? It's not just that he racked up a bunch of yardage on a ton of carries; he forced a boatload of missed tackles, too. Cook is a special talent and will fit right in with this Rich Rod offense.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_