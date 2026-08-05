WVU Football Fan Day: Date, Time, Parking & More

It is hard to believe that football is back. Today, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take the field for their first practice of fall camp, which will run through the end of the month, when the annual Fan Day will take place.

On August 28th, WVU football will hold Fan Day, where coaches and players will sign autographs and visit with fans from 2-3 p.m. ET. The event, as always, is free of charge.

We will learn a lot about this squad between now and then, and by that time, head coach Rich Rodriguez should have a pretty good idea as to how good this team can be. With over 80 new faces on the roster, there are a ton of question marks, but the feeling around the building is totally different than it was a year ago. There is more excitement and optimism, knowing that much of the roster has been upgraded and went through 15 practices back in the spring. So hopefully you will get to experience a super happy Rich Rod who is pleased with his team's progress when you see him later this month.

Here is all of the information that you need to know about this year's WVU football Fan Day.

Entry Times

11:30 a.m.: 2026 WVU Football season ticket holders, Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC), and WVU Football 1100 Club members can enter and watch the Mountaineers practice from 12-1:15 p.m.

1:55 p.m: The gates for the rest of the fans will open at this time. Fans will need to enter through the West Gate on the press box side

Autograph & Photo Policies

Fans will be limited to just one autograph item to make the process as fast as humanly possible. You will not be allowed to get Rich Rod or players to sign a helmet, football, jersey, and your hat. You can bring multiple items, but only one signature per coach/player to keep the line moving. Also, fans can not take a posed photo with coaches and players. Fans are allowed to take pictures of the players signing something for your kids or grandkids — photos that don't hold up the line.

Also, a 2026 schedule poster and magnet will be part of the giveaway for fans.

Parking

Free parking will be available in lots A1, E, F1, F2, F3 and F4, and the parking garage on Don Nehlen Drive. Please note that parking may be limited in these areas due to the event taking place during normal business hours.