Jarret Doege Named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

WVU QB Jarret Doege considered to be one of the best in the country.

West Virginia starting quarterback Jarret Doege was recently placed on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The Golden Arm Award is given annually in the United States to the nation's top upperclassmen quarterback in college football. Candidates are judged on accomplishments on the field as well as on their character, scholastic achievement, and leadership qualities.

Others on the Golden Arm Watch List:

Luke Anthony, Louisiana Tech

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Jake Bentley, South Alabama

Charlie Brewer, Utah

Chase Brice, Appalachian State

Anthony Brown, Oregon

Braxton Burmeister, Virginia Tech

Sean Chambers, Wyoming

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Dustin Crum, Kent State

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

JT Daniels, Georgia

Tommy DeVito, Syracuse

Jarret Doege, West Virginia

Max Duggan, TCU

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Chase Garbers, California

Jarrett Guarantano, Washington State

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Bailey Hockman, Middle Tennessee

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Tyler Johnston III, UAB

Emory Jones, Florida

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

D’Eriq King, Miami

Devin Leary, NC State

Levi Lewis, Louisiana

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

McKenzie Milton, Florida State

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Dylan Morris, Washington

Bo Nix, Auburn

Michael Penix, Jr., Indiana

Brandon Peters, Illinois

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Drew Plitt, Ball State

Jack Plummer, Purdue

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Anthony Russo, Michigan State

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Kedon Slovis, USC

Nick Starkel, San Jose State

Carson Strong, Nevada

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Casey Thompson, Texas

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Clayton Tune, Houston

Kyle Vantrease, Buffalo

Malik Willis, Liberty

Terry Wilson, New Mexico

