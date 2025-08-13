Jaylan Knighton Removed from WVU Roster — What It Means for the RB Room Battle
West Virginia running back Jaylan Knighton has been removed from the team's official roster on the WVUSports.com website.
Earlier this fall camp, head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters that he was ineligible, but didn't state as to why.
Knighton began his career at Miami, where he contributed as a true freshman, carrying the rock 52 times for 209 yards and a touchdown. He had his breakout season the following year, posting 561 yards and eight touchdowns on 145 carries, but arguably had his best season in 2022 when he had fewer carries (78), racking up 423 yards (5.4 avg).
Following the 2022 campaign, he hit the transfer portal and followed his offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee, who landed the head coaching job at SMU. In his first season there, he rushed for 745 yards and seven scores as the feature back. Unfortunately, his 2024 season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a knee injury just two games in.
So, what now for West Virginia?
Knighton would have likely been the No. 2 option in the backfield, so a big-time role is now up for grabs, assuming Knighton does not return. I'm sure we'll get more clarity on the situation this afternoon when Rich Rod meets with the media.
WVU was banged up at running back early in camp, but has seen the return of Kannon Katzer, Clay Ash, and Cyncir Bowers. They're still waiting on a ruling in regards to the eligibility of Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards, who has a hearing set for August 19th. If he is given clearance, he'd be the ideal No. 2 option, but he's going to be pretty far behind, considering he's not been allowed to practice with the team.
Out of the gates, WVU may have to lean on redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard in the No. 2 role while Edwards gets caught up to speed. During his career at Gahanna Lincoln High School in Columbus, Ohio, Hubbard racked up 5,221 rushing yards with 65 touchdowns. Rodriguez and the offensive staff have liked what they've seen from him since they got to Morgantown, but now need him to take a big step.
Don't count out Katzer (Ferris State transfer) and Bowers (Iowa Central CC) either. Katzer is a hard-nosed, gritty back that runs much bigger than his 5-foot-9, 188-pound frame would indicate, and Bowers is one of the fastest players on the Mountaineers' roster.
