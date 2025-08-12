West Virginia's Opponent Revealed for the 2025 Charleston Classic
The West Virginia Mountaineers have learned of their opponent in the 2025 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.
According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Mountaineers will square off against the Clemson Tigers on November 21st at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
The winner will take on the winner of Georgia vs. Xavier in the championship game on November 23rd. The consolation game will also take place that day.
This will be the seventh all-time meeting between the Mountaineers and the Tigers, with West Virginia dominating to this point, winning five of the first six matchups. Clemson's lone win came all the way back in 1994, where they ran the Mountaineers off their own court, 96-79. The most recent game came in 2021, which was also in Charleston. The Mountaineers held on to win 66-59, thanks to a combined 27-point effort from Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman.
Looking ahead to the second matchup in the Charleston Classic, the Mountaineers have a 2-1 all-time record against Georgia and a 1-2 record against Xavier. Tip-off times and TV/radio information will be determined at a later date.
The last time WVU participated in the Charleston Classic (2021), they beat Elon and then lost to Marquette in the semifinals, and left claiming third place with the victory over Clemson.
Clemson vs. West Virginia history
2021: West Virginia 66, Clemson 59 (Charleston Classic)
2011: West Virginia 84, Clemson 76
2007: West Virginia 78, Clemson 73
1994: Clemson 96, West Virginia 79
1952: West Virginia 80, Clemson 69
1952: West Virginia 88, Clemson 73
Updated 2025-26 West Virginia men's basketball schedule
Nov. 6 vs. Campbell
Nov. 9 vs. Lehigh
Nov. 13 vs. Pitt
Nov. 21 vs. Clemson (in Charleston, SC)
Nov. 23 vs. Georgia/Xavier (in Charleston, SC)
Nov. 30 vs. Mercyhurst
Dec. 6 vs. Wake Forest (in Charleston, WV)
Dec. 13 vs. Ohio State (in Cleveland, OH)
Dec. 22 vs. Mississippi Valley State
Big 12 opponents and venues (dates TBD)
Home games only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah.
Road games only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Home-and-home: UCF, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.
