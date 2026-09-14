Jed Drenning Has Spotted a Problem WVU’s Defense Can’t Afford to Ignore

After the season opener, all you heard from WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator was "Contain, contain, contain."

The Mountaineers mostly fixed that issue in their blowout win over UT Martin, but one hidden piece of the game has been troubling for WVU in the first two weeks of the season — drive starters.

In our latest episode of In the Gun, Jed Drenning discussed some of the P and 10 numbers.

“Something felt unnatural. There was a certain struggle that I couldn’t pinpoint in the first two games, and I’ve now pinpointed it. What’s critical to manufacture three-and-outs: you have to be a highly effective P and 10 defense — the first down to start a drive. When you look at the drive starters, UT Martin had 11 P and 10s; they ran the ball five times for an average of 12.6 yards. They threw the football six times for an average of 9.8 yards. Their P and 10s, they had a 12.2-yard average. All other plays in the game, they averaged 5.3. The P and 10 that started on their own 25, and they ran the football, and I think it was KJ Henson who knifed through for a TFL for a two-yard loss. Guess what happened on that drive? It was the only three-and-out we had all day. We won the P & 10 and knocked them off schedule.”

Even if the drive doesn't result in a three-and-out, winning those P and 10s puts a ton of stress on the offensive line, as well as the quarterback. Constantly playing behind the sticks is not a comfortable world to live in.

Getting off the field quickly certainly helps the defense, but it also gives you the opportunity to wear out the opposing team's defense, which is something WVU couldn't do a year ago, mainly because of the offensive struggles. Now, you have the horses on that side of the ball to do it.

"If you want to feed the flamethrower that is Rich’s offense, if you really want to feed into the tempo opportunities for this offense to lean on someone and put them away, the quickest thing a defense can do to help that and feed that: three-and-outs. Elite defenses are going to get anywhere from four or five a game. We have two through two games."

Keep an eye on those drive starters this weekend against Virginia. If WVU can find more success there and force a few three-and-outs, they'll be in business.