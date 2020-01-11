MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Jeff Casteel Could Potentially Return to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

It's been a busy Friday around the coaching carousel as West Virginia is set to hire offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Gerad Parker from Penn State and Jeff Koonz as linebackers coach from Ole Miss.

It was believed that former West Virginia defensive coordinator, Jeff Casteel, was a candidate to replace Blake Seiler as the linebackers coach, who left for Old Dominion. Although, Neal Brown is set to hire Koonz, there appears to still be an opportunity for Casteel, a Paden City native, to return to Morgantown. Casteel has spent time at Arizona with former West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez and is currently serving as defensive coordinator at Nevada.

According to a report from Greg Hunter of MetroNews, Casteel has a fairly good shot at landing an analyst spot on Neal Brown's staff. 

Casteel was a long time defensive coordinator for the Mountaineers and served on the West Virginia staff from 2001-11. He was a big part in instituting the 3-3-5 stack defense that had many years of success during West Virginia's days in the Big East. In 2003, the Mountaineers’ defense finished 4th in turnover margin, 15th in total defense in 2005, 7th in total defense in 2007 and third in total defense in 2010. Needless to say, Casteel was a huge part in the programs success under Rich Rodriguez. 

Does this mean the 3-3-5 is returning? No, not even close. The defensive scheme is still in the hands of Vic Konneing and will not be allowed to actively coach. An analyst helps the assistants on staff doing side work that the full time assistants are unable to do due to their busy schedule.

What are your thoughts? Would bringing Casteel be a good idea for Neal Brown? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe could be NBA-bound after this season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

Veteran Guard Chase Harler is Quietly Leading by Example

Senior Chase Harler Leads West Virginia by Example

Zach Campbell

by

ZA_Campbell

New #WVU offer out to JUCO offensive lineman…

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Robert C. Byrd’s Crazy Play that Made No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10

What an insane sequence!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Cmoyer113

BREAKING: West Virginia Set to Hire New Offensive Coordinator

Neal Brown makes first coaching hire of the 2020 coaching carousel

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Former WVU Infielder Jedd Gyorko Signs With New Team

Morgantown native will join his fourth team for his eighth season in the Majors

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

Top 2022 Wide Receiver Grew Up a West Virginia Fan, Has High Interest in WVU

West Virginia appears to be in the mix for 2022 Pennsylvania receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Loves West Virginia in Big 12 Play

These results would put WVU in position for a No. 1 seed

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Has a New Linebackers Coach

Vic Koenning has added a new member to his defensive coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Matt Rhule's First Words to Will Grier After Being Named Panthers Head Coach

This had to make Will feel good!

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol