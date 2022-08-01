Skip to main content

Jersey Numbers for WVU Football Newcomers

A look at what numbers each WVU Football newcomer will be wearing in 2021.

The WVU official team website was recently updated with several newcomers and listed their jersey number, height, and weight, which you can see below. Some of these newcomers have been listed on the roster since spring but we wanted to include every newcomer for this article.

***Note: Jersey numbers, height, and weight are all subject to change between now and the start of the season.***

QB Nicco Marchiol - No. 8 (6'1", 208)

QB JT Daniels - No. 18 (6'2", 226)

WR Jeremiah Aaron - No. 2 (5'10", 186)

WR Cortez Braham - No. 11 (6'2", 198)

OL Sullivan Weidman - No. 57 (6'5", 315)

OL Landen Livingston - No. 67 (6'4", 290)

OL Maurice Hamilton - No. 71 (6'3", 320)

OL Charlie Katarincic - No. 76 (6'5", 275)

TE CJ Donaldson - No. 12 (6'2", 240)

TE Corbin Page - No. 42 (6'5", 238)

TE Brian Polendey - No. 88 (6'4", 256)

DE Aric Burton - No. 35 (6'5", 202)

DL Asani Redwood - No. 92 (6'3", 280)

DL Mike Lockhart - No. 93 (6'4", 317)

DL Zeiqui Lawton - No. 99 (6'1", 274)

LB Lee Kpogba - No. 8 (6'1", 230)

LB Tirek Austin-Cave - No. 18 (6'1", 228)

LB Trey Lathan - No. 19 (6'1", 218)

CB Rashad Ajayi - No. 4 (5'11", 182)

CB Wesley McCormick - No. 11 (5'11", 200)

CB Jaylon Shelton - No. 17 (6'2", 190)

CB Marcis Floyd - No. 24 (6'0", 194)

CB Jacolby Spells - No. 28 (5'11", 180)

CB Mumu Bin-Wahad - No. 29 (5'10", 179)

CB Tyrin Woodby - No. 42 (6'0", 171)

S Jasir Cox - No. 7 (6'1", 204)

S Hershey McLaurin - No. 13 (6'1", 204)

S Christion Stokes - No. 31 (6'0", 195)

S Raleigh Collins III - No. 32 (6'3", 196)

K Parker Grothaus - No. 37 (6'2", 216)

P Oliver Straw - No. 41 (6'2", 214)

