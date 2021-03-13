Jersey Numbers & Height/Weight Listed for Each WVU Football Newcomer

The Mountaineers welcome in new members of the program.

Neal Brown is heading into his third season as the head coach of West Virginia and the team is nearing the start of spring football. Recently, the official team website was updated with several newcomers and listed their jersey number, height, and weight which you can see below. A couple of returning players also switched their jersey numbers since last season.

***Note: Jersey numbers, height, and weight are all subject to change between now and the start of the season.***

No. 7 QB Will Crowder (6'2", 200 lbs)

No. 81 TE Treylan Davis (6'5", 247 lbs)

No. 97 DL Brayden Dudley (6'3", 260 lbs)

No. 27 ATH Davis Mallinger (6'1", 175 lbs)

No. 72 OL Doug Nester (6'6", 330 lbs)

No. 3 WR Kaden Prather (6'4", 200 lbs)

No. 96 DL Edward Vesterinen (6'4", 270 lbs)

No. 82 TE Victor Wikstrom (6'5", 251 lbs)

No. 20 DB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (6'3", 180 lbs)

Notable number changes of returning players:

QB Garrett Greene switches from No. 11 to No. 6

CB Daryl Porter Jr. switches from No. 26 to No. 2

