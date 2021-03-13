Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Jersey Numbers & Height/Weight Listed for Each WVU Football Newcomer

The Mountaineers welcome in new members of the program.
Author:
Publish date:

Neal Brown is heading into his third season as the head coach of West Virginia and the team is nearing the start of spring football. Recently, the official team website was updated with several newcomers and listed their jersey number, height, and weight which you can see below. A couple of returning players also switched their jersey numbers since last season. 

***Note: Jersey numbers, height, and weight are all subject to change between now and the start of the season.***

No. 7 QB Will Crowder (6'2", 200 lbs)

No. 81 TE Treylan Davis (6'5", 247 lbs)

No. 97 DL Brayden Dudley (6'3", 260 lbs)

No. 27 ATH Davis Mallinger (6'1", 175 lbs)

No. 72 OL Doug Nester (6'6", 330 lbs)

No. 3 WR Kaden Prather (6'4", 200 lbs)

No. 96 DL Edward Vesterinen (6'4", 270 lbs)

No. 82 TE Victor Wikstrom (6'5", 251 lbs)

No. 20 DB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (6'3", 180 lbs)

Notable number changes of returning players:

QB Garrett Greene switches from No. 11 to No. 6

CB Daryl Porter Jr. switches from No. 26 to No. 2

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-03-13 at 2.39.03 PM
Football

Jersey Numbers & Height/Weight Listed for Each WVU Football Newcomer

Mikey Kluska
Baseball

Mountaineers Drop First Game of Doubleheader to Central Michigan

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2022 DE Q’yaeir Price

RRRAnLtk
Basketball

Late Rally By KK Deans Advances WVU To Big 12 Semifinals

Elizabeth_Garabedian_BF93255D_F260_44B1_8D8A_369D417BF469
Basketball

Deans' Game Winning Drive Lands At No. 2 On SportsCenter's Top-Ten Plays

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 3.19.38 PM
Recruiting

2022 CB Jacolby Spells Reveals Top 5 Schools, Includes West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/13

Screen Shot 2021-03-13 at 9.30.20 AM
Recruiting

2023 Florida DE Receives WVU Offer at an Interesting Time