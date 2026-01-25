Jersey Numbers Revealed for WVU's Incoming Freshman Class and Transfers

It's another year of learning for West Virginia fans with roughly 80 new players entering the Mountaineer football program. Recently, WVU updated the official roster, and jersey numbers have been picked.

Here is what each newcomer will wear in 2026, broken down by position and in alphabetical order by last name.

Transfers

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. - No. 3

RB Cam Cook - No. 4

WR DJ Epps - No. 2

WR Taron Francis - No. 11

WR Keon Hutchins - No. 14

WR John Neider - No. 80

WR Prince Strachan - No. 17

WR Kedrick Triplett - No. 13

TE Cameron Ball - No. 82

TE Josh Sapp - No. 0

OL Carsten Casady - No. 79

OL Amare Grayson - No. 54

OL Cam Griffin - No. 72

OL Wes King - No. 78

OL Devin Vass - No. 69

OL DeShawn Woods - No. 76

BAN Jeremiah Johnson - No. 10

DE David Afogho - No. 99

DL KJ Henson - No. 43

DL Harper Holloman - No. 50

DL Will LeBlanc - No. 97

DL Jaylen Thomas - No. 72

DL Darius Wiley - No. 91

LB Malachi Hood - No. 45

LB Isaiah Patterson - No. 54

LB Tyler Stolsky - No. 34

CB Da’Mun Allen - No. 4

CB Chams Diagne - No. 18

CB Geimere Latimer - No. 1

CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. - No. 24

N/S Andrew Powdrell - No. 14

S Da’Mare Williams - No. 6

S Kamari Wilson - No. 8

K Jack Cassidy - No. 42

P Bryan Hansen - No. 83

Transfers on the roster, no number: FB Kayden Luke, CB Jaire Rawlison.

Transfer not yet on the roster: RB Martavious Boswell, EDGE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell, DL Tobi Haastrup, LB Jason Hall, S Jacob Bradford, S Kameron Reddic, K Peter Notaro

Freshmen

QB Jyron Hughley - No. 8

RB Amari Latimer - No. 1

RB Chris Talley - No. 22

WR Charlie Hanafin - No. 89

WR Robert Oliver - No. 85

WR Malachi Thompson - No. 23

WR Greg Wilfred - No. 87

TE Kade Bush - No. 81

TE Sam Hamilton - No. 88

OL Kevin Brown - No. 74

OL Lamarcus Dillard - No. 56

OL Camden Goforth - No. 68

OL Rhett Morris - No. 64

OL Aidan Woods - No. 55

DL Carter Kessler - No. 49

DL Yendor Mack - No. 55

DL Cam Mallory - No. 94

LB Cameron Dwyer - No. 35

LB Antoine Sharp Jr. - No. 30

N/S Miles Khatri - No. 17

N/S Emory Snyder - No. 23

CB Makhi Boone - No. 26

DB Maliek Hawkins - No. 37

ATH Matt Sieg - No. 3

ATH John Johnson III - No. 10

Freshmen not listed on the roster and enrolling later unless stated otherwise: QB Wyatt Brown, RB Lawrence Autry, RB SirPaul Cheeks, WR Landon Drumm, TE Xavier Anderson, OT Jonas Muya, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, LB Trey McGlothlin, CB Simaj Hill, CB Vincent Smith, S Jayden Ballard, S Rickey Giles (is on campus), ATH Brad Mossor

