Stock Up, Stock Down: Honor Huff's Funk, Effort, Aggressiveness + More

As expected, West Virginia was on the receiving end of a beatdown on Saturday afternoon in Tucson, losing to top-ranked Arizona 88-53, dropping the Mountaineers to 13-7 (4-3) on the season.

Now, it's time for our updated look at the WVU basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Resiliency

This team took it on the chin all game long, and yet you never saw the effort drop off or frustration set in where guys were barking at one another. You may not care for this evaluation, and that's okay, but the reality is, effort in games like this does tell you a lot about a team. The last time this outcome happened was against Houston, and they proceeded to win two straight. Winning two straight this time would get you to 6-3 in the Big 12 — an impressive mark halfway through the league slate.

Stock Down: Honor Huff

Things are just a little out of sorts for the sharpshooter right now. Even some of the clean looks he does get (not many) are not going down. West Virginia proved it could win with him in a bit of a slump with wins over Colorado and Arizona State, but they're never going to beat a legit Big 12 contender with him being ice-cold. This slump shouldn't last long, so don't panic just yet.

Stock Down: Attacking the rim

Time after time, West Virginia missed easy bunnies. If there was any contact whatsoever, it was almost an automatic missed shot. Chance Moore, to no surprise, was really the only Mountaineer who had success finishing through contact. Although this one got away from WVU, if they had connected on more of those close looks, it would have made things a little more interesting, at least in the opening minutes. Going 7/17 on layups is going to beat you every single time. Also, there was some hesitancy to even get in the paint, which was a huge factor in the Mountaineers' only shooting four free throws on the day.

