Jon Gruden Raves About WVU QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 'Dual-Threat Beast'

It didn't take long for Mike Hawkins Jr. to win over Mountaineer Nation, and by the end of Week 3, he's already won over the heart of former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.

After his five-touchdown performance in the 38-27 win over the Virginia Cavaliers, Gruden awarded Hawkins a Barstool helmet sticker, along with four other quarterbacks. And I think it's safe to say that Gruden loves Hawkins' athleticism.

Here are 5 more quarterbacks that deserved a helmet sticker after their performances this week!



- WVU's Michael Hawkins

- Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss

- Kentucky's Kenny Minchey

- Florida's Aaron Philo

- Heidelberg's Lance Rickle



Way to go guys!!@foxone pic.twitter.com/28SaP4k94d — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) September 22, 2026

“We’re starting at West Virginia with Michael Hawkins. Here’s a redshirt sophomore that transfers to West Virginia from Oklahoma. You know, West Virginia only won four games last year, and head coach Rich Rodriguez goes with Hawkins to help revive the football program at West Virginia. And Hawkins looks like a dual-threat beast. Against 25th-ranked Virginia, he accumulates five touchdowns. He throws for 190 and two touchdowns, and he runs for 123 yards and three more. One of them, he looked like a… I don’t know what... jumping over two Virginia Cavaliers. Five touchdowns and West Virginia is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Michael Hawkins. He’s poised, he’s fearless, and he’s clutch, and the Mountaineers are fun to watch.”

The best of Hawkins is still to come

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) watches on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first three games of the season, it's hard to say Hawkins could have played any better. He is completing 68% of his pass attempts and has five touchdowns to no interceptions, while leading the Mountaineers in rushing with 322 yards and six scores.

But the more games he plays in this offense, the more comfortable he is going to get, and the stronger the chemistry will be with his receivers, backs, and tight ends. It may seem like Rich Rod will never throw the ball much, but it's coming. They'll sling it around a little more as the season moves along, and they are going to have to if they want to compete for a top spot in the Big 12 Conference.

This system is a match made in heaven for Hawkins. It allows him to put his full skill set on display and gives him the freedom to be in charge.

After the win over Virginia, Hawkins was named the Big 12 Conference's Offensive Player of the Week as well as the Walter Camp National Player of the Week. I have a feeling that won't be the last time he'll win those awards this season. He just might be the best quarterback in the Big 12.